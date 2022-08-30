Skip to main content

Sophomore WR Malik Nabers Teases Latest Commercial, NIL Partnership

The commercial, featuring a number of Tigers, will be released this Sunday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorney’s is preparing to release their latest commercial that will feature a handful of their LSU partners. Sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers and Louisiana transfer Kyren Lacy will be two of the athletes headlining a list of star-studded talent.

Nabers posted a teaser to the video on his social media Tuesday afternoon as they put the final touches on the commercial that can be seen during the LSU-Florida State matchup this Sunday.

Along with Nabers, junior wide receiver Kyren Lacy also posted a quick picture showing the work they’re putting in behind the scenes.

It’s apparent McKernan is at the forefront of the NIL movement. The prominent Baton Rouge figure signed his latest athlete on Monday in senior running back John Emery.

McKernan has changed the game with his deals. With a savvy, strategic approach, he’s inked deals with a number of the top players on this LSU football roster including Kayshon Boutte, Maason Smith, Noah Cain and John Emery, among many others.

The sophomore defensive lineman, Smith, became one of the more recent athletes to sign with the firm, joining linebacker Harold Perkins, offensive lineman Emery Jones and defensive lineman Jacquelin Roy to list a handful of the recent partners.

“I’m over the moon to welcome a defensive strength like Maason to my outstanding lineup of Tigers Football players,” McKernan said in a press release. “His determination, ambition, and skill are out of this world.”

McKernan has done a superb job of marketing the athletes. Releasing commercials featuring his partners, the latest video will be exciting to see this Sunday.

It’s safe to say McKernan is becoming a major resource when it comes to LSU’s advancements in NIL as he reels in more and more players to join his team. A long list including Boutte, Lacy, Smith, Perkins, Nabers and Roy, among numerous others, he’s helped show growth in this new space we’re so eager to learn more about.

