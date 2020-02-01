LSUCountry
LSU Suspends Freshman Linebacker Donte Starks "Indefinitely" for Violation of Team Rules

Glen West

LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced Saturday morning that freshman linebacker Donte Starks would be suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

Starks appeared in three games for the Tigers in his freshman season, leaving the door open for a redshirt year. A consensus four-star linebacker and No. 8 overall player in Louisiana in the 2019 class, Starks was seen as someone who would compete for one of the three open linebacker spots in 2020.

LSU lost outside linebackers K'Lavon Chaisson and Michael Divinity as well as inside linebackers Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen to the NFL draft and will now find itself even thinner with the suspension of Starks.

Junior Damone Clark figures to take one of the inside linebacker spots after a 50 tackle season that included 3.5 sacks. Other linebackers that will battle for a starting spot include seniors Andre Anthony and Ray Thornton, junior Micah Baskerville and freshmen Phillip Webb, Antoine Sampah and Josh White.

Starks found himself in a precarious situation to start his LSU career as he didn't become academically eligible to play until after the season had already begun. The statement didn't say whether Starks' suspension was related to his previous academic issues.

The full statement released by LSU athletics can be found below:

"Freshman Donte Starks has been indefinitely suspended from the football team for violation of team rules, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Saturday."

