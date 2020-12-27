What Does Center Liam Shanahan's Return Do for LSU Football?

LSU received word that center Liam Shanahan would be returning for the 2021 season. It was the first big win of the offseason for Ed Orgeron and the offensive staff, a unit that still has receivers coach Mickey Joseph, running backs coach Kevin Faulk and offensive line coach James Cregg expected to return.

As one of the lone public voices for the Tigers throughout their tumultuous 2020 campaign, the Harvard transfer brings a veteran voice back to the locker room while also fortifying a position at center that would've been an area of concern had Shanahan elected to head to the NFL. To have that voice up front and a familiar face to help quarterbacks Myles Brennan, TJ Finley and Max Johnson transition to the next offensive coordinator will be a huge part of this offense's improvement in 2021.

So where does the offensive line currently sit? Well, there's plenty of work to be done as Orgeron will likely be spending time trying to convince guard Ed Ingram to return for one more season before entering the NFL. Ingram, along with senior tackle Austin Deculus are the two remaining names worth monitoring.

Deculus was a three-year starter for the Tigers but would likely benefit from one more after a down 2020 season. As for Ingram, he quickly proved to be the Tigers' most consistent lineman up front, particularly in the run game.

He returned in 2019 as a primary rotational offensive linemen behind Adrian Magee and Damien Lewis and was the full time starter at left guard this pas season. His draft grade is likely the highest out of all of LSU's starters a season ago but could one more season potentially vault him into first round consideration?

When last speaking with the media before the Ole Miss game, Ingram admitted he hadn't decided one way or the other if he was returning to the program. Later in that same press conference, safety JaCoby Stevens confirmed that it would be his last season so Ingram leaving the door open hints at some serious consideration at returning for 2021.

"I think you're gonna be surprised by the retention level that we have," Orgeron said before the Ole Miss game. "I've talked to a lot of guys, now a lot of things can happen, but right now a lot of them are leaning on coming back. I'm recruiting the heck out of the offensive line which would really help us."

Obviously bringing in freshman tackle Garrett Dellinger to the fold will help if Deculus does elect to leave and having some younger players like Kardell Thomas, Anthony Bradford, Marlon Martinez and Marcus Dumervil should help with the depth.

Thomas in particular is a guy who came in very highly touted but just hasn't been healthy enough to really improve his all around game. Can this be the first offseason where he's finally able to put in the time to improve his craft?

Finally, with five spots open in the class, expect LSU to be aggressive in the transfer market for an offensive lineman and also hope to land coveted tackle Tristan Leigh out of Virginia. The Tigers are attacking his recruitment from all angles, including some of the current signees.

"The way we're recruiting Tristan, I'm really excited to see the decision he makes. I like our chances," quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said. "I'm sure there'll be more guys we're full speed ahead after before signing day ends. I'm super excited to see where things go."

There are many questions facing this offensive line and many different ways this offseason can go for that position group. For LSU to return to form in 2021, it will need to hit on all cylinders with this position group this offseason.