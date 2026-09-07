The Biggest Decision Lane Kiffin Got Right Against Clemson

After LSU's 51-10 victory against the Clemson Tigers, it would be easy for anyone to agree that Lane Kiffin got a lot right.

A suffocating defense, an overwhelming offense, and a swagger that is already putting the country on notice.

The main thing Lane Kiffin did right, though, happened long before his Tigers donned their uniforms last Saturday night: his relentless, rigorous, relational recruiting.

Since the inception of Name Image, and Likeness, Lane Kiffin earned himself the moniker "The Portal King" for his unique eye for niche talent, most recently reinforced by his recruitment of Trinidad Chambliss when Kiffin was still coaching at Ole Miss.

This year, though, a messy exit from Ole Miss and a seemingly endless list of potential distractions had analysts, administrators and fans wondering if this 2026 roster, which only returns about 34% of its previous production, would live up to the lofty expectations that Kiffin himself said he was here to achieve.

That answer, so far, has been a resounding yes

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin inherited a roster that needed to be rebuilt and, rather than trying to patch holes and wait for his recruiting classes to develop, he tore into the transfer portal. LSU added 48 transfers, according to ESPN, assembling the No. 1 portal class in the country.

LSU's starting quarterback came from Arizona State. Its leading running back came from Wisconsin. Jordan Seaton, who helped anchor a rebuilt offensive line Saturday, came from Colorado. Even Winston Watkins Jr., who caught LSU's first passing touchdown of the season, followed Kiffin from Ole Miss.

Against Clemson? None of it mattered.

Kiffin's reputation has always been tied to offense, quarterbacks, and creative playcalling. LSU did all of that against Clemson, but it did not need to rely on tricks or constantly scheme players open.

At times, LSU simply lined up and beat Clemson. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney acknowledged as much afterward.

“You’re not going to win if you can’t stop the run,” Swinney said.

Clemson could not, and did not.

What it means going forward

One game does not make LSU a national championship team.

Clemson may turn out to be significantly worse than expected. LSU will face better offensive lines, better quarterbacks and defenses that won't surrender 309 rushing yards. The SEC will test the depth of a roster that barely had to show it Saturday night.

There were flaws, too.

Kiffin was particularly unhappy with the backup defense, which allowed Clemson to march 71 yards for its only touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

“There’s going to come games that those guys got to go into games, and they’re going to have to stop them,” Kiffin said. “One player is going to be in there as a backup, and they got to stop them to make a critical stop to win the game.”

That may be where the next stage of Kiffin's roster experiment begins.

LSU has proven its starting lineup can overwhelm an opponent. Now it has to prove the roster can withstand injuries, substitutions and an SEC schedule.

The biggest question entering Kiffin's first season was whether a team assembled this quickly could actually look like a team.

For 60 minutes against Clemson, LSU gave its answer.

Kiffin didn't spend his first offseason in Baton Rouge building for 2027 or 2028.

“We’ve put together a roster that can win now,” Kiffin said at SEC Media Days in July.

After one game, it looks like he got that part right.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.