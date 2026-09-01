Lane Kiffin Was Clear on What He Wants From LSU vs Clemson

Game week has finally arrived. Anticipation for Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge has reached extremely high levels, but on Saturday, football can finally tell the story.

No. 11 LSU will open the season at home versus the Clemson Tigers. LSU defeated Clemson 17-10 in last season's opener, but both programs have undergone significant change since. Kiffin will debut a new roster built through the transfer portal and a team ready to win now.

Conversations about LSU have centered on former NFL players joining the program. Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris have been at the forefront of scrutiny by college football analysts, but through the fog, there is still a game to be played, and Kiffin is focused on that.

What Kiffin Hopes to See in the Season Opener

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the season opener. Kiffin was asked what he wants to see from his team against Clemson.

"First off, win, most importantly, no matter what," Kiffin said. "But then the style that they play with. When you come to watch, you're like, that's an exciting team to watch that plays really good football. They really master situations; they're really well coached, they have a style about how they play, which I think we've done at previous places, and I think that style and swagger that our players play with matches perfectly to LSU."

There is no doubt that an opponent like Clemson isn't a prototypical Week 1 matchup. Most teams in the SEC will play vastly inferior teams. But LSU has to show up and be ready to go. Clemson is coming off a disappointing season, but this will not be an easy test.

LSU must be disciplined. Without a doubt, the college football world will be on Baton Rouge Saturday night. There is plenty of excitement around this team, but Kiffin said they must remain disciplined during the season opener.

"That'll be a challenge, especially with the emotions of this game and the first game in the stadium and at night, so we'll talk extensively about that throughout the week," Kiffin said. "Playing really good fundamental, disciplined football with a style also."

Pressure is building for LSU to begin the season on a high note. Kiffin clearly defined what he wants to see from his team on Saturday. Now, they have to execute. If they can manage their emotions and play a disciplined brand of football, LSU fans should feel good about a win on Saturday.

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