Lane Kiffin’s LSU Debut Was a Message to College Football—Even Without NFL Players

BATON ROUGE — If the football gods wanted to send Lane Kiffin a message, it’s hard to argue with both the method and the voracity of it just before the sun began to set on the first full Saturday of the 2026 season.

The new LSU head coach, who is on a zealous quest to be the main character in college football every second of every day, had just shed his celebrity escort of notable locals (Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunne) and hangers-on (Theo Von) to make it through the throngs of purple, white and yellow–clad fans 10 deep and into the locker room at Tiger Stadium. Just minutes after Kiffin disappeared behind a set of doors, the video boards at opposite ends of the fortress rising high above the Louisiana bayous flashed a lightning delay to push back kickoff against Clemson.

Then the heavens, as if to really emphasize their displeasure of the last few weeks in the state capital at the behest of the football program, unleashed their full might for more than half an hour. It was punctuated, for good measure, by another bolt of lightning near the stadium and a thunderous follow-up which reverberated around the venerable building. School officials claimed the 8:40 p.m. local kickoff was the latest in program history, a night game extended into after-dark territory courtesy of a two-hour delay.

Lightning delay ahead of Clemson-LSU ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/No15kSgVoK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 5, 2026

Subtle this was not at a place where they proudly shout it never rains pregame. No temporary restraining order issued by any local judge could do anything about it or the even more inauspicious start with the Tigers throwing an interception on the second play of the game.

Kiffin, however, doesn’t notice omens. He views rules more as guidelines and generally fails to see anything but what is right in front of him at a place that he literally spurned a shot at the national title last season to get to.

And what he saw by the time it was all over on the verge of Sunday morning was an evisceration of Dabo Swinney’s Tigers. Even the lopsided 51–10 final score didn’t frame how one-sided the contest was. If anything, that was only the encouragement the mischievous coach needed to use his halftime interview with ABC’s Holly Rowe to get one more shot in at all those who despise him.

“It took everything not to say, imagine if we had pro players,” he said upon pulling away from the microphone, knowing precisely the kind of hand grenade he was lobbing for both the growing section of the college football world at home who derides him and the 102,321 in purple and gold on hand willing to put up with it all if he keeps putting that kind of product on the field.

As with many things of the Lane being Lane experience, what prompts such snickering is rooted in something true.

This LSU team, based on what it showed in Week 1 with the sport’s most expensive roster, surely doesn’t need some extra backups who are trying to sue their way back between the lines after failing to make an NFL team. They are a professional outfit already, looking much better than the No. 11 program in the country that they started the evening labeled as and very much like the kind of threat to win the SEC and do damage in the College Football Playoff that Kiffin envisioned when he left Ole Miss just 40 weeks ago.

What’s more, all the external storylines swirling around the team have no bearing on the group tasked with backing it up this season.

“We had drama last year. Halfway through the year when we were going to take all these jobs and all this stuff and there’s no way your team can be focused unless you announce—they went undefeated through that. I think it’s overrated. I’m not saying I do a great job controlling it, I just think it’s overrated to those kids,” Kiffin said. “One week of some stories about maybe you’re going to have these two other players or whatever, I don’t think that does anything over there.

“They’re not distracted by it.”

To accentuate the point, LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt had 100 yards and two touchdowns rushing at halftime while the visiting Tigers went to the locker room with just 53 total yards of offense and three points the signal-caller gifted them due to good field position off his interception. The Arizona State transfer finished the game with modest numbers as a passer (16 of 28, 230 yards and a touchdown) in fewer than three quarters worth of action, but didn’t have to do much more than that to show why Kiffin recruited him so hard earlier this year.

What’s more, he was the secondary focus of the bourbon-infused crowd that has spent much of the past few years since 2019 yearning for the team to return to its historical standards of running the ball and playing fast and physical on defense. Each of those checkmarks were ticked quite clearly against Clemson, which had 30 fewer first downs and mustered only 145 yards. Tailback Dilin Jones (113 yards, two touchdowns) paced a ground game that rushed for more than five yards a carry despite backups playing nearly 20 minutes.

“I’ll tell you this team’s not distracted at all. We’ve come to work every single day unlike any team that I’ve been a part of so far. I love that about this team. Everybody knows that we have one goal, one mission and everybody’s on the same page with that,” said linebacker Whit Weeks, who notched a team-high-tying six tackles and forced the rushed throw that led to a pick-six for Jordan Ross that signaled the rout was on just 13 minutes after kickoff. “Nobody talks about the noise going on outside this building.”

“We have done an incredible job blocking it out,” Leavitt confirmed. “It’s not like we’ve had to hush people.”

Instead the hushing was directed at their opponent and any other critics hoping LSU would fall on some karmic sword for their efforts to roster recently cut NFLers, Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. Kiffin went for two after Jones scored for a second time to put the team up 44–3 late in the third quarter and was calling for deep passes to be thrown with fewer than two minutes remaining on the clock. There was no reason to, it was just to tell the world they could.

There are thrashings. There are beatdowns. And there are massacres, but this was somehow all three at once that led to revelry Kiffin later described as, “like Mardi Gras.”

It was so bad the majority of the rain-soaked fans streamed through the exits with time still left in the third quarter. While the last time that happened in the second half at Tiger Stadium resulted in the head coach, Brian Kelly, getting fired the following week thanks to the state’s governor intervening, this time around it was the sign of a job well done.

Done so well even, that if anybody was going to get fired down the road it almost certainly will be the guy who has won a national title in Swinney.

LSU wide receiver Phillip Wright III runs with the ball in the Tigers’ rout of Clemson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The affable 56-year-old still holds the distinction of being one of the few active head coaches with a ring he’s fully responsible for, but Saturday’s effort looked like a bat signal that the program is in dire need of yet another reboot. Since arriving on campus back in 2003 as an assistant, he had been part of 78 losses with the Tigers but this was, by far, the worst.

That’s saying something about a Clemson program which was once run off the field, 70–33, in an Orange Bowl, but this version of the team would have enjoyed a 37-point loss far more than a 410point one where their backup quarterback needed to come in during the second quarter to help an offense that went 1 of 13 on third down and didn’t cross midfield on their own volition until four minutes remaining on the clock.

If Clemson’s decision-makers wanted to know if it’s worth the massive buyout with someone who delivered incredible memories, they needed only to look across to the other sideline. LSU fired Kelly in a move that was viewed as impetuous and politically orchestrated at the time. It’s hard to argue with the results it led to on Saturday—or portends to moving forward.

There’s a lot that comes with hiring Kiffin, though, and few schools which would be willing to put up with everything he does. At LSU, they will happily accept it as long as the results flow.

If you want to make an omelet, you have to crack some eggs. If you want Lane Kiffin to be your head coach, you have to risk the conference office suing him, you and everybody around town.

“I’ve been criticized heavily for the last two weeks and I get that. I understand. But my job is not to please you and worry about what you’re going to write,” Kiffin said. “My job is what I believe is right, and I believe we were fighting for what was right for those kids. So many people don’t like that, but they don’t understand that.”

That they don’t and probably never will. Making Death Valley a Death Star in the sport once again is more than enough to let such external animus fester.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt fakes a handoff to running back Dilin Jones against Clemson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even school president Wade Rousse could barely contain his excitement about his first home game in charge, practically skipping off the field in a purple sport coat with a grin a mile wide. Next week, he remarked, would be the time to address all the legal wrangling and potential to add players to the roster against the wishes of the SEC and everyone else.

Not long after the clock ticked past midnight, the only statement to be made was done in the proceeding 60 minutes between the lines.

“Definitely,” Jones succinctly confirmed with only a sly smile a few minutes later when asked if a statement was made. “We good.”

On a night which began with so many bad omens at LSU, the script flipped clearly to the opposite for the Tigers.

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