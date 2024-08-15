The Buzz: The Latest on Position Battles During LSU Football Fall Camp

The Takeaways from Practice No. 11:



- G. Nuss was exceptional in red zone work. Connected with K. Lacy for a score.

- H. Perkins is coming for it all in 2024. He’s everywhere in 11v11.

- A. Stamps is CB1. Developing consistency.

- LSU’s defense is playing with passion/intensity. pic.twitter.com/4EYaWYzcPD