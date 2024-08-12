The LSU Football Practice Report: Notes from Fall Camp Practice No. 9
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers hit the practice fields on Monday morning for Fall Camp Practice No. 9 with the program beginning to ramp up the intensity in full pads.
It was another hot, humid morning in Baton Rouge with the Bayou Bengals working through the first portion of practice in the indoor facility before heading to the outdoor fields for the final half of the day.
Rotations are beginning to emerge on both sides of the ball with Kelly and Co. gaining trust in their underclassmen.
It's been Ashton Stamps who's become a focal point in the secondary after virtually cementing a starting cornerback spot, but the other slot remains open.
On Monday, we began to see more competition brew in the defensive backfield.
Here are the instant takeaways from Monday's Fall Camp Practice:
Rapid Reactions: Offense
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier and TE Mason Taylor are forming a connection during Fall Camp. In 11v11 work, the two routinely connect for short yardage gains.
- LSU RB John Emery went down with a knee injury once again. He didn't leave practice, but it's clear the knee he tore his ACL in a season ago is bothering him.
- Nussmeier and TE Ka'Morreun Pimpton are clicking on all cylinders. Pimpton continued an impressive camp once again on Monday after reeling in a pair of catches during the 11v11 portion of practice.
- Chris Hilton and Kyren Lacy are cementing themselves as go-to guys for the LSU offense. Nussmeier is instilling trust in his wideouts and it's showing.
- LSU QB's went 3-for-8 during 11v11 work with the Tigers going four-and-out during the final period of practice.
- Will Campbell lost his first one-on-one of camp on Monday against Sai'vion Jones, but immediately came back and handled business on the following rep.
- LSU tested out a different mix on the offensive line on Monday with Garrett Dellinger getting some snaps at center. Redshirt freshman DJ Chester has been the center during the offseason, but after a few mishaps during camp, the coaching staff is assessing the group.
Rapid Reactions: Defense
- LSU DT Gio Paez returned to the practice field after missing Saturday's practice. He checked in next to Jacobian Guillory with the first-team.
- Paris Shand recorded an interception on a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage during 11v11 work on Garrett Nussmeier.
- Jyaire Brown is running with the first-team defense in both the nickel and dime packages. LSU is rolling with a 3-2-6 with Brown in the defensive backfield alongside Stamps, Sage Ryan, Major Burns, Jardin Gilbert and Jordan Allen.
- Zy Alexander recorded a PBU during 11v11 work during the final period of practice. He's beginning to get his twitchiness back, but remains around 80-85% from a health perspective it appears.
- Harold Perkins recorded a sack during the 11v11 portion of practice. He's been all over the field during live work with a PBU and sack during the final period.
- LSU EDGE Sai'vion Jones is having a stellar camp. He's been phenomenal in 1v1's and carried that success into Monday.
11-on-11 Notes
- 1st Down: Nussmeier to Mason Taylor (incomplete)
- 2nd Down: Crossing route to Chris Hilton from Garrett Nussmeier
- 3rd Down: Jordan Allen PBU
-4th Down: Paris Shand INT off of a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage
- 1st Down: Incomplete Pass from Nussmeier
- 2nd Down: Check down to Aaron Anderson for a short gain.
- 3rd Down: Nussmeier to Ka'Morreun Pimpton for a short gain.
4th Down: Zy Alexander PBU when in coverage on Shelton Sampson.
- 1st Down: Harold Perkins sack on final play of media viewing.
*This story will be updated*
More LSU News:
Fall Camp Week 3 Preview: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart Predictions
LSU Inching Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
The Eye-Catchers: Who's Standing Out During Fall Camp?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.