The LSU Football Practice Report: Sights and Sounds from Fall Camp Day 14
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 14 of preseason package on Saturday with the program placing an emphasis on special teams and situational offense during the media viewing.
We've seen the Tigers go in red zone and goal line work during this week's practice where the defense has wreaked havoc, but Saturday provided a more balanced look with Garrett Nussmeier settling in.
Here are the instant takeaways from Day 14 of Fall Camp:
The Availabilty Report:
- LSU OL DJ Chester was absent for Saturday's practice. He's been running as the first-team center during Fall Camp.
- LSU WR Jelani Watkins remains sidelined with a sprained foot and ankle. He was seen on the sidelines in a boot with crutches on Saturday.
- LSU DT Jacobian Guillory remains a full participant after suffering an injury scare on Tuesday during practice. He looks fully healthy with no limitations during all 22 periods.
- LSU WR Chris Hilton suffered a minor injury that sidelined him for some of Saturday's practice, but it's a minor lower leg injury. Brian Kelly says he'll be good to go.
Rapid Reactions: The Offense
- LSU offensive lineman DJ Chester was absent on Saturday with Garrett Dellinger sliding in as the first-team center. Tyree Adams filled in at right guard.
- Will Campbell (LT), Tyree Adams (LG), Garrett Dellinger (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT) took reps as the first-team offensive line.
- LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green made the catch of the day during 7v7 work on a ball from Rickie Collins in the back left side of the end zone. Green made the catch over PJ Woodland with the two's.
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier showed impressive flashes on Saturday. He connected with CJ Daniels over the middle on an intermediate route with the two developing rapport.
- In 11v11, the LSU offense looked the part with Kaleb Jackson punching in a score during a situational drill along with Zavion Thomas and John Emery also getting in the end zone.
- In goal line 11v11 work, Kyren Lacy caught a touchdown pass from Nussmeier in the back right corner of the end zone. He's yet to drop a ball during media viewings. Just an exceptional camp from the senior wide receiver.
- Shelton Sampson had a few snags during 11v11 work as well off of throws from Nussmeier.
Rapid Reactions: The Defense
- The first-team defense remains the same: Sa'vion Jones (EDGE), Gio Paez (DT), Jacobian Guillory (DT), Bradyn Swinson (EDGE), Harold Perkins (LB), Greg Penn (LB), Major Burns (STAR), Ashton Stamps (CB), Sage Ryan (CB), Jardin Gilbert (S) and Jordan Allen (S).
- The LSU defense continues utilizing blitz packages during 11v11 drills. Seemingly sending the house on every play with the Harold Perkins and Major Burns disrupting the offense's groove during most drills. It's been a major takeaway that Blake Baker is going to send the house routinely with his different looks.
- With the second-team, it was Javien Toviano at the STAR and Kylin Jackson at safety being sent on blitz packages. We saw Jackson get in the backfield to disrupt a play where PJ Woodland ultimately came up with the interception on a toe-tap play.
- Bradyn Swinson has looked the part during this week of camp as he gets back in a groove. He beat Emery Jones off the right side for a sack during 11v11 work.
- Jay'Viar Sugga continued a big week during Saturday's live periods after getting in the backfield for tackles for loss. The second-team defense has been impressive. Da'Shawn Womack is a stud and the interior defensive line has also been solid.
- The defense showed a different package. it was a 4-3 look with Whit Weeks in with the first-team for Jordan Allen. A unique look for the defense but Blake Baker hasn't shied away from giving the offense different packages.
More LSU News:
Fall Camp Week 3 Preview: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart Predictions
LSU Inching Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
The Eye-Catchers: Who's Standing Out During Fall Camp?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.