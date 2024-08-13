The LSU Practice Report: Notes From Preseason Practice No. 10 in Baton Rouge

The LSU Practice Report:



- K. Pimpton’s growth has been substantial. Another huge grab today.

- Z. Thomas with the catch of the day in 11v11 work.

- J. Gilbert + H. Perkins with PBU’s in 11v11. Perkins has been everywhere.

- J. Guillory banged up his left knee.



