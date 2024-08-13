The LSU Practice Report: Notes From Preseason Practice No. 10 in Baton Rouge
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up preseason practice No. 10 on Tuesday morning with the media receiving an hour and a half viewing session.
From highlight reel plays to a key defensive tackle going down with an injury, it was an eventful day on The Ponderosa.
The Rapid Reactions from Practice No. 10:
The Availability Report:
- LSU DT Jacobian Guillory suffered a left knee injury early in Tuesday's practice and was sidelined for the remainder of the day. He was checked out by trainers before heading over to the bike to cap off practice. We'll get an update on the severity on Wednesday.
- LSU WR Jelani Watkins banged up his ankle during a 2v2 drill after stepping on the defenders ankle while coming down. He was sidelined by ultimately did drills off to the side with trainers.
- LSU RB John Emery continues holding the knee he suffered a torn ACL in a season ago. It's clear it's bothering him and will be something to monitor leading up to Week 1 against USC.
Rapid Reactions: The Offense
- LSU worked with a 2v2 red zone set on Tuesday where the offense wasn't as sharp as they had been in previous practices. LSU OC Joe Sloan was vocal with his players after a few mishaps with guys stepping up following.
- LSU TE Ka'Morreun Pimpton hauled in an impressive contested catch during 2v2 over Ju'Juan Johnson in tight coverage. He's emerging as a lethal red zone weapon for this program with his length and hands making it hard to keep up with.
- Kylan Billiot and Chris Hilton also finished a pair of huge plays in 2v2 work with Hilton showcasing his twitchiness and athleticism routinely.
- Nussmeier had a better day today in 7v7 work. He's becoming more comfortable in off-platform throws during Fall Camp with an impressive throw to CJ Daniels at an awkward arm angle.
- LSU WR Landon Ibieta has had a solid camp so far. He's made a few eye-catching plays as he continues remaining healthy this offseason.
- Zavion Thomas had the catch of the day during 11v11 after hauling in a touchdown off of a throw from AJ Swann. It was acrobatic and impressive the way he contorted his body to make the snag. One of the best catches of camp so far.
Rapid Reactions: The Defense
- It was a good day for the LSU defense. The group is beginning to see consistency form within the front seven and it's giving this group juice during camp.
- Harold Perkins is playing like he's being shot out of a cannon on every play. He came up with another impressive pass breakup during 11v11 where he dropped back in coverage and made a phenomenal play for the defense.
- LSU CB JK Johnson had a good day for the secondary. He came up with a few big plays during 11v11 and has certainly placed himself in competition to get reps with the first-team. He's become a key component to the defensive backfield.
- We got another look at the dime package on defense today. Jyaire Brown is running with the first-team defense in both the nickel and dime packages. LSU is rolling with a 3-2-6 with Brown in the defensive backfield alongside Stamps, Sage Ryan, Major Burns, Jardin Gilbert and Jordan Allen.
- In 2v2 work, it was a drill that is helping this defense in their communication. On Tuesday, they showed signs of growth in this area. There were a few busted coverages, but the unit responded well.
- Bradyn Swinson and Shone Washington had a good day on the defensive line. There's a position battle brewing on the EDGE between Swinson and Womack. Sai'vion Jones has cemented his status as a starter, and despite Womack earning first-team reps when Swinson was absent, he's crawling up the depth chart quickly again.
Other Notes:
- Damian Ramos missed a 53-yard field goal during 11v11 work.
- Nussmeier and CJ Daniels are developing a solid connection on short and intermediate routes. It's been on full display during 11v11 drills.
- Javien Toviano is working with the STARs. He isn't getting significant snaps, but he'll look to make an impact with the new position group.
*This story will be updated*
