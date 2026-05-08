The Most Important LSU Football Player That Nobody Is Talking About

Transfers are getting all the attention after Lane Kiffin had one of the best portal classes ever coming into his first year as LSU head coach.

Junior Dashawn Spears isn't the most talked-about safety, but is going to make a huge difference in what should be a standout year.

Playing alongside elite Boise State transfer Ty Benefield will see Spears getting more attention when offenses move away from Benefield.

Spears is going to fit flawlessly in LSU's defense

The Denham Spring, La. native entered the transfer portal but decided to stay with defensive coordinator Blake Baker and LSU. 2026 should be his first year starting every game. He's played in all 26 games with LSU over the past two years, but has only started four times.

Spears is most known for a moment in a game he didn't start. He's only intercepted two passes in his career, and both were against Florida in 2025. The second was returned 58 yards to put LSU up 20-10, a score which would hold until the end.

That performance earned him the SEC Defensive Player Of The Week honor.

He's going to be even better in his third year with Baker. Spears is projected to be a starter, though it's not entirely sure where he will be.

The star position has become ever-important, and the role was recently filled by linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. But Spears fits into the mold as well, as his quickness can help in pass rush and his pass defense skills have never been questioned.

The junior has made 53 tackles over his two years, including three tackles for loss in 2025 as he started to see a more diverse role. He had his first career sack against Arkansas in November and added the two other tackles for loss in the final two games of the year.

Those late-season plays show that Baker trusts him enough to use him in a more varied way. All of his career highs in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, interceptions, and pass breakups all came in 2025, which lays the groundwork for a continuation of success.

The safety room will be one of the best in the country, as Spears, Benefield and Tamarcus Cooley are all slated to have career years. With Benefield and Spears' abilities to rotate into the star position, it will keep opposing quarterbacks guessing more.

DBU showed a major resurgence last year, and the safety room is only going to make that claim more impressive following 2026.

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