Jordan Ross' New Home Gives LSU Pass Rush Massive Boost in 2026

LSU went into the transfer portal with the intent of signing pass rushers who can apply consistent pressure, and came out with at least one difference maker.

One of Tigers' most important finds this offseason was the signing of former Tennessee star linebacker Jordan Ross out of the transfer portal to enhance their defense.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound linebacker was electric coming off the edge in 2025, recording 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.

The Birmingham, (Ala.) native played 249 snaps in 11 games last season, which earned him a 78.2 Pro Football Focus grade.

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Ross (29) goes in to tackle Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ross decided to enter the transfer portal after wholesale defensive staff changes were made by Tennessee coach Josh Heupel. That decision weighed heavily on the 19-year-old, with only one choice left and that was to find a new home.

“Honestly, I had to find a new program,” Ross said earlier this week. “I had to look for a new start after my defensive coordinator left and my other coach left. I wanted to start off fresh to be honest.

"I’ve seen Coach [Sterling] Lucas left his South Carolina job to go to LSU, and I did my research on Coach [Blake] Baker and how he ran his defense, and honestly, it really fit my playstyle and how I can be better and be put in a great system.”

The EDGE rusher is a former five-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle when he committed to Tennessee over Auburn and Florida. Ross was considered among the best recruits in the nation for his class at No. 9 overall, according to 247Sports player rankings.

What Ross Brings to LSU

The addition of Jordan Ross was all about giving the Tigers a disruptive option off the edge for defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

He brings natural length and burst off the edge to an LSU defense that finished last season ranked No. 62 with only 27 sacks. Even then, the Tigers struggled to generate negative plays with only 68 tackles for loss which ranked No. 71 nationally.

Ross fits the mold of what LSU has lacked at times in recent seasons as star linebackers Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks were in and out of the lineup.

Baker now has a true pass rush specialist capable of changing drives with a single snap. While his production at Tennessee doesn’t immediately jump off the page, his effectiveness was never in question as metrics and film tell a different story.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Ross consistently flashed the ability to win one-on-one matchups, collapse the pocket and force quarterbacks out of their comfort zone. His pass rush grade from PFF reflects his efficiency on a defense that underwhelmed for most of the season.

His role is expected to expand significantly at LSU on a defensive unit expected to be massively improved with other additions across the board.

Baker wants to emphasize creating pressure without relying heavily on blitz packages. That requires edge defenders, like Ross, to utilize their endless motor to get to the backfield without sophistication.

His confidence and relationship with new LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas was key to his transition that makes him feel right at home in Baton Rouge.

While relationships are sometimes trumped by NIL, Ross opted for familiarity in a scheme. Although he'll be in a different defensive scheme, hear different verbiage and be asked to do different things, it'll all be up to his attitude toward change that matters most.

The opportunity is there for him to make an immediate impact and a big reason why LSU is expected to take a step forward on defense this fall.

LSU’s defensive front is expected to be deeper and more athletic in 2026, but it still needs a tone-setter off the edge. Ross has been viewed as the catalyst of generating pressure, and his skillset will be utilized in such a way.

Defense in this day and age of college football isn't about stopping explosive plays as much as getting off the field on third down, limiting points on the board and generating turnovers.

With Ross and Princewill Umanmielen off the edge, LSU should finally generate the consistent pressure it lacked a year ago.”

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