2 Answers, 2 Lingering Questions About LSU's Depth Chart After Spring Camp

With the conclusion of spring ball, LSU still has unanswered questions that are anticipated to be addressed by the fall.

At the same time, some things that are certain for the new era of LSU Football.

Is There Enough Depth?

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) reacts after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Tigers' defense in spring ball proved one thing for sure: the first 11 are good. Which isn't just good, that's great. That gives fans, players and defensive coordinator Blake Baker some security. But unfortunately, that can't be the stopping point. The defense still needs to figure out reliable replacements when injuries present themselves.

With the impressive recruiting class Kiffin cooked up in the offseason, the Tigers bring on notable defensive players, such as No. 3-ranked defensive lineman Deuce Geralds, safety Ty Benefield, who has been recognized as a rising star this spring and of course, the No. 1 player in America and huge defensive addition, Lamar Brown.

Everything seems to look good on paper. But if - and when - the defense needs key athletes to step up for any opened holes, that's where coach Baker and Kiffin still need to perfect before the first matchup in the fall.

How is Sam Leavitt Gonna Match Up In The SEC?

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To top off the No. 1 recruiting class for the Tigers, transfer QB Sam Leavitt joined the squad this offseason. Coming from the Arizona State Sun Devils, the transfer is expected to take and lead Kiffin's already established offense to a new level.

But with a season-ending leg injury last fall at ASU, the offensive leader's services have been reduced to part-time. This spring ball, Leavitt has remained limited, just getting the screws removed from his foot at the beginning of April.

The worst-case scenario is to get him to start practicing full-time without being fully cleared. But while it's still only May, Leavitt has little time to complete a full to-do list. He needs to get used to his new offense and establish himself as the typical QB leader, all while adapting to new coaches.

However, there's also the SEC factor. As the slogan goes, the SEC means more. To realize that mid-game at an intense conference matchup on the stage of Death Valley is not ideal. Especially if you aren't already comfortable with the team in front of you. So in the time he has left, there's more than just practicing the play calls; there's also practicing the pressure that the nine conference matchups will bring this fall.

The Offense Is Explosive.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) celebrates his touchdown run against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

As for answers, the group that has seen the most positive reporting coming out of spring ball has come from the offense. Even without their fearless leader, Leavitt.

Instead, the Tigers have leaned on backup quarterbacks Husan Longstreet and Landen Clark in spring camp, who have both been successful substitutes. Until Leavitt is healthy and seeing every snap, it's important for the rest of the offense to gain meaningful reps while these backups can improve on their own.

And so has the rest of the offense. Wide receiver Philip Wright has been reported to see an increase in volume over the spring practices, creating his own spotlight in an elite wide receiver room. In the running back room, sophomore Dilin Jones has also begun to steal the show this spring, leveling with the talent that running backs Harlem Berry and Caden Durham bring.

There Are Little Distractions.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The roster is locked in. Without the program worrying about further changes to the established roster, there is only room to look ahead and manage where each talent fits to bring success.

"The good part is you don't have the problems that we've had before, you know and everybody getting calls from other places and in the middle of spring ball already thinking about are they gonna be here or they don't like their play time. From that point, that helped limit distractions," said Kiffin in a press conference after spring practice wrapped up.

With their projected successful roster and a strong foundation built from spring ball, the Tigers can comfortably work towards the future.

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