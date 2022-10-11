The State of LSU's Wide Receiver Room

Despite LSU’s passing game being rather inconsistent through the first half of the season, this receiving corps has the chance to bounce back in a big way over the next six games. The weapons are there. The leadership is there. What’s held them back to this point?

It’s easy to point the finger at starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. Yes, there have been some challenges thus far in going through all of his progressions or tucking and running it too quickly, but it’s both parties that have struggled.

Last week, Daniels held a players-only meeting between the quarterbacks and wide receivers in an attempt to get on the same page.

Despite the result not going the Tigers’ way against Tennessee, taking on a leadership role and getting his guys together shows leadership from Daniels, which is something this offense has needed through the first few games.



“We gotta trust each other better,” sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers said last week. “We gotta trust the QB to make the pass and he’s gotta trust us to make the catch. That was mainly the thing the meeting accomplished, just us trusting each other more. As a receiver we’ve gotta trust ourselves to make those competitive plays on the ball in the air.”

Here we dove into the good, the bad and the ugly of this passing attack:

Good - Malik Nabers and Jaray Jenkins

Sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers quickly became Daniels’ favorite target this season, but their chemistry built this offseason is what made this possible. It was clear in both spring camp and fall camp that the two clicked on all cylinders with that now carrying into the 2022 season.

Nabers leads the Tigers in receptions (23) and receiving yards (370) through six games, showing no signs of slowing down. After a rocky start in the season opener against Florida State, Nabers turned his pain into motivation, shaking back in a big way through the Tigers’ next five games.

The “forgotten” wideout in a loaded receiver room, Jenkins is Mr. Reliable and it’s for good reason. When the Tigers need a play, they go straight to the senior who comes up in a big way when his number is called.

Jenkins leads all receivers with three touchdowns on the year, but statistics don’t tell the whole story. The leadership ability Jenkins attains is what keeps this wide receiver room going; contributing much more than what a box score might tell.

Bad - Lack of Jack Bech in this offense

Bech has just 10 receptions for 81 yards on the season. Offensively, it’s been a struggle to get him the ball in open space, but LSU is beginning to utilize him in other ways.

Bech has taken on the role of both kick returner and punt returner, being the most productive of those who have lined up at that position, despite a fumble on the opening kickoff against Tennessee.

It’s imperative the Tigers must get Bech more involved in the final six games of the season. Daniels thrives when throwing short, quick passes, which is precisely what Bech can be most effective with.

Look for this offense to utilize their sophomore wide receiver in different ways to put the ball in his hands more in the final six games.

Ugly - Kayshon Boutte’s Role

This should come as no surprise, and is no knock on Boutte, but the Tigers must get the most out of their All-American wide receiver if they want to take two steps forward towards the backend of the season.

Boutte’s numbers may not jump off of the page, but some of it doesn’t fall on his shoulders. Kelly has praised Boutte’s ability to get open, and though he isn’t getting the ball as much, he’s doing his job.

“When you turn on the film, and he’s running full speed, and he’s beating guys and the ball didn’t come to him for some reason, that’s out of his control,” Kelly said. “What Kayshon continues to do each week is he controls what he can control.”

The disconnect between Daniels and Boutte has been evident on the field, but off of the field, the two remain close. Look for this duo to get on the same page in the final six games of the season, and if they do, this offense will have the chance to compete in a big way.