These Mid-2010 Games Are Two of LSU's Greatest Bowl Wins

LSU football had competed in 20 straight bowl games starting in 2000, ending in 2020, good for the eighth-longest streak in college football history.

With three championship wins and a 14-7 record in bowl games across that span, two bowl games stick out above the rest.

LSU's 2015 and 2016 bowl teams both faced elite college football quarterbacks and future NFL MVPs. LSU beat both teams with loaded rosters, combining to produce 26 NFL draft picks, including 4 first-rounders.

LSU vs. Texas Tech in the 2015 Texas Bowl

Dec 29, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes (5) carries the ball against the LSU Tigers in the second half at NRG Stadium. The Tigers won 56-27. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

LSU's first trip to the Texas Bowl came in December of 2015, when the 9–3 Tigers faced the 7–6 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Red Raiders that season, leading the Big 12 Conference with 364 pass completions on 573 attempts for 4,653 yards and 36 touchdowns.

In the Texas Bowl, Mahomes threw for 370 yards and four touchdowns on 28 completions. But it wasn't enough for the Red Raiders to beat the Tigers.

Despite Mahomes ' impressive stat line, he was sacked six times by LSU and intercepted once. LSU's ability to disrupt Mahomes in the backfield was led by linebacker Kendall Beckwith, who had 2.5 sacks of his own.

Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux recorded two sacks of his own, with linebacker Deion Jones getting Mahomes once. The other half of Beckwith's sack was assisted by Tashawn Bower.

Some of the other names on that defense were safeties Jalen Mills and Jamal Adams, defensive backs Tre'Davious White and Donte Jackson and defensive end Arden Key.

There was also a first-round pick deep on the depth chart that season, linebacker Devin White.

LSU's most impressive performance came on the offensive side of the ball. Leonard Fournette went off, rushing for 212 yards and four touchdowns of his own.

LSU vs. Louisville in the 2016 Citrus Bowl

Dec 31, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Tashawn Bower (46) sacks Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

LSU found itself without its head coach and facing the Heisman Trophy winner in its 2016 bowl game.

It could've gone terribly sideways, really fast. But LSU's defense showed up again, limiting Louisville to just 220 yards and nine points.

It all started in the backfield, where LSU sacked Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman winner, eight times and limited him to 33 yards on 26 rushing attempts.

Bower led the effort with three sacks, followed by Arden Key's two sacks. A collection of Tigers tallied one sack each: White, Godchaux and Rashard Lawrence.

The secondary also shut down the Cardinals, allowing only 10 completions out of 27 attempts with five pass deflections.

And following the trend from the 2015 bowl matchup, an LSU running back took over the offensive effort. This time, it was Derrius Guice who went off. He tallied 138 yards and a touchdown on 26 attempts.

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