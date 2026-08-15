This LSU Assistant Coach is A Major Reason For the Team’s Defensive Turnaround

One of the biggest question marks for Lane Kiffin when he was hired as the LSU head coach was whether or not he would be able to retain defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Baker came to LSU from Missouri ahead of the 2024 season and has revitalized what was one of the worst defenses in the SEC. Baker isn’t alone, and one of his staff members that he brought with him from Missouri is also making a big difference.

“Man, there’s not a harder working dude in the business than [safeties coach] Jake Olsen,” Baker said after Friday’s practice. “The guy’s the first one in here every day, and the last one to leave.”

Baker has seen Olsen improve his coaching ability over the last five years. He was Baker’s safeties coach at Missouri from 2022-23, and was a defensive analyst for LSU in 2021 with a focus on linebackers.

His work ethic has gotten him to become one of the most treasured assistant coaches on LSU’s staff.

Jake Olsen’s importance has only grown

Tamarcus Cooley reacts during a 2025 game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the good rapport that Baker said he has grown with Olsen, it’s easy for them to be on the same page. Olsen has only been learning more from Baker, and is likely on his way to becoming a defensive coordinator.

“He’s very proactive in how he approaches his career, and what I mean by that is that he’s got a growth mindset,” Baker said. “He’s always trying to grow, get better. Can’t say enough good things about him.”

Baker said that this year in particular, Olsen has excelled in picking his brain about the way he calls his defensive plays and alignments in certain situations. Like Baker, Olsen is a player’s coach.

“He’s been here since my freshman year, and [I] have a good relationship with him, knowing the defense for three years,” junior safety Dashawn Spears said.”He’s a really good coach… I’m glad he came back.”

Having game-changing talent in the safety room is something that had been a struggle for LSU before Olsen’s second stint with the team. LSU’s secondary constantly let up an immense amount of passing touchdowns in the first few seasons following the 2019 national championship.

Last year, he and LSU brought in AJ Haulcy from Houston, who the Tigers developed and were able to turn into a third-round draft pick this April.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olsen, along with Baker and safeties analyst Noah Joseph, was a big reason why LSU was able to bring in the player that should be the next Tiger safety to be drafted, Boise State transfer Ty Benefield.

“They were great guys that showed me that they really wanted my best interest, and we all had the same goal. And that was something that I was just like, ‘yeah, I can’t pass up on this’,” Benfield said.

Olsen has a good way of getting his message across to the safeties, mainly because of the trust that he has built with Baker and the defensive staff.

“Even if he doesn’t necessarily believe it 100%, whatever I say, he’s going to go sell in the safety room like it’s the best thing since sliced bread,” Baker said.

In a talented safety room that includes Benefield, Spears, Tamarcus Cooley, Jhase Thomas and Faheem Delane, there could end up being plenty of draft picks coached by Olsen at LSU. Baker said that Thomas’s play has been one of the biggest surprises of camp, and he’s gotten some first-team reps.

LSU was lucky to keep both Baker and Olsen, as the former mulled going to become a head coach. Baker said he wants to win a national championship at LSU, but if it doesn't happen this year, his offers might be too good to pass up.

If Baker takes a head coaching job after the 2026 season, Olsen is an immediate candidate to be his defensive coordinator. Baker’s praise of him Friday showed how good of a duo the two are together, and they might work together for a long time.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.