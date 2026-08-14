Biggest Takeaways From Week 2 of LSU Football Fall Camp

LSU wraps up its second week of fall camp, with a strong start to the crucial training period. It's almost time for the Tigers to take the big stage for a pressure-filled season, and things are ramping up in Baton Rouge.

The new and improved roster is showing off in the elite position groups, with the pace of play picking up each practice.

Here are the biggest takeways are from the second week.

The Arm Use Increase

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stepping into the most important roles on the roster is transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, who has high expectations for his debut year with the Tigers.

After patiently waiting for the offensive leader to be at 100 percent after a season-ending injury last fall, Leavitt is increasing his reps on his new offense, with major depth surrounding him.

On the final Friday of week two, Leavitt's arm use was at an all-time high, with long passes to almost the entire receiver room and multiple quick passes to tight ends Trey'Dez Green and Zach Grace.

It's clear he's the trusted option with his live arm, and he's gaining more confidence with the receivers around him as each practice goes on.

The Defensive Scoring Oppurtunities

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback PJ Woodland (11) breaks up a pass intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (4) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the defense continues to utilize the depth across the top-ranked unit, the players are showcasing their skills as defenders and sneaky scoring threats.

The last day of week two featured the cornerbacks mimicking a receiver route, with the cornerback getting in front of the ball for an interception.

Standouts from the drill included cornerbacks Havon Finney Jr. and PJ Woodland, highlighting their quick ability to move around the secondary, warming up to become a scoring threat for LSU's success this season.

Post-practice, the defensive coordinator, Blake Baker, told the media that increasing the interceptions, and more importantly, turning them into pick-sixes, is a huge emphasis this fall camp.

The Jersey Change

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) celebrates his touchdown catch in front of LSU defensive back DJ Pickett (3) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest change from week two of fall camp was seeing more yellow jerseys on the field to place players in the limited ability or no contact area.

Green has remained in his yellow jersey all fall camp, with no contact allowed on the No. 1-ranked tight end in the nation.

This week, wide receivers Winston Watkins Jr., Jabari Mack, and Jayce Brown were also seen wearing the no-contact gold.

Cornerback DJ Pickett was seen in the same jersey for the second week, with the program having no plans to change his well-deserved No. 5, despite the Jayden Daniels controversy.

Blake Baker Is Confident

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker West Weeks (33) and safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) react after a defensive stop during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most impactful moves from Kiffin this offseason was keeping Baker on the staff to manage the talented defensive unit.

Baker heads into his fifth year as defensive coordinator, walking into a program he's never seen before, surrounded by the biggest staff he's ever worked on.

He tells the media that he is enjoying getting to know Kiffin and his new team. That had a major influence on his decision to stay with the Tigers, so the new squad can achieve the program's long-term goals.

“I truly believe that with what he (Kiffin) does on offense and what I do on defense, the ultimate goal is to bring home a national championship; I kind of want to see that through," said Baker.

He also praised his unit in the media session, giving insight into how the staff is changing the environment of practice and how the players are successfully adapting.

"As fast as our offense goes, on defense it weighs on you...... I think we've done a much better job handling that than we did in the spring," said Baker.

It's reassuring to hear that the adaptation phase is over, as the new roster on the new program has found its tempo, and the final preparation stage is in full swing.

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