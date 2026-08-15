Three of the Biggest Impacts of LSU's Record-Breaking Roster
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As Lane Kiffin took the reins over LSU's football program this offseason, he got straight to work making a historical impact in his fourth SEC conference.
Walking into Baton Rouge with familiar faces on the coaching staff, Kiffin had a roster budget of $40 million to transform the program.
With three Saturdays until college football, here are three of the biggest impacts of LSU's record-breaking roster in no particular order.
3. The Kiffin Influence
He's one of the most notable names in modern-day college football, and it shows. Not only did Kiffin break social media by crossing state lines to join the Tigers during a critical time for his former program, but he continued to take over social media after quickly getting to work.
By the end of January, he had 41 portal additions under his belt, including some of the nation's top-ranked transfers, forming an elite roster.
In the new era of NIL and roster budgets, players can easily be swayed by a shiny price tag when transferring or signing with a certain team. Given the rate Kiffin was moving, it's obvious that the successful recruiting pitch came first, and the paycheck was seen as a bonus.
The Kiffin influence, or as social media called it, "boarding the Lane train," was immediate and powerful. And it has no plans of stopping soon.
2. The Recruiting Ripple Effect
The hype of the offseason was watched by the entire nation, including future prospects who began to put LSU as a contender for a highly anticipated recruiting decision.
Looking at LSU in a recruit's eyes, they see a well-respected program, an elite coaching staff, an electric fan base, and a reason to work for it: a paycheck.
As the players are held to a standard to earn their record-breaking compensation, it's not just about being in it for the money. It's also about going the extra mile - on a competitive roster - to be on the payroll, which is the exact balance that a revenue-sharing athlete should be held to.
1. A New Standard
Now that LSU stands on its own in the NIL and in athlete compensation, there's a new standard within the well-respected program.
Which Kiffin set early. On National Signing Day last February, he made it crystal clear that his players must earn their flashy paycheck through their work ethic and player attitude.
The criteria at LSU are essentially turning the talented program into a mini NFL, making the players work for deserved earnings and creating an appealing business for the nation's top-ranked recruits.
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Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.Follow BrookeBene15943