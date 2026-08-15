As Lane Kiffin took the reins over LSU's football program this offseason, he got straight to work making a historical impact in his fourth SEC conference.

Walking into Baton Rouge with familiar faces on the coaching staff, Kiffin had a roster budget of $40 million to transform the program.

With three Saturdays until college football, here are three of the biggest impacts of LSU's record-breaking roster in no particular order.

3. The Kiffin Influence

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's one of the most notable names in modern-day college football, and it shows. Not only did Kiffin break social media by crossing state lines to join the Tigers during a critical time for his former program, but he continued to take over social media after quickly getting to work.

By the end of January, he had 41 portal additions under his belt, including some of the nation's top-ranked transfers, forming an elite roster.

In the new era of NIL and roster budgets, players can easily be swayed by a shiny price tag when transferring or signing with a certain team. Given the rate Kiffin was moving, it's obvious that the successful recruiting pitch came first, and the paycheck was seen as a bonus.

The Kiffin influence, or as social media called it, "boarding the Lane train," was immediate and powerful. And it has no plans of stopping soon.

2. The Recruiting Ripple Effect

Byrnes football player and running back David “Tre” Segarra III, during preseason football workouts for Byrnes High School in Duncan, S.C. in July 2026. Segarra, the state’s top high school running back in the class of 2027, ranked 7th in the Southeast, rushed for 1,460 yards (8.4 per carry and 132.7 per game) with 17 touchdowns in 2025, with a career 2,834 rushing yards (7.3 per carry) and 29 touchdowns. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The hype of the offseason was watched by the entire nation, including future prospects who began to put LSU as a contender for a highly anticipated recruiting decision.

Looking at LSU in a recruit's eyes, they see a well-respected program, an elite coaching staff, an electric fan base, and a reason to work for it: a paycheck.

As the players are held to a standard to earn their record-breaking compensation, it's not just about being in it for the money. It's also about going the extra mile - on a competitive roster - to be on the payroll, which is the exact balance that a revenue-sharing athlete should be held to.

1. A New Standard

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) reacts to intercepting the ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that LSU stands on its own in the NIL and in athlete compensation, there's a new standard within the well-respected program.

Which Kiffin set early. On National Signing Day last February, he made it crystal clear that his players must earn their flashy paycheck through their work ethic and player attitude.

The criteria at LSU are essentially turning the talented program into a mini NFL, making the players work for deserved earnings and creating an appealing business for the nation's top-ranked recruits.

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