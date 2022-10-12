Three Florida Players to Watch Against LSU

It’s a new week for the Tigers as they look to make the proper adjustments to improve following their loss to Tennessee. With the offense out of sorts and consistently relying on their defense to make plays over the first few weeks, they’ll look to capitalize on their chances against Florida this Saturday.

The Gators are still in search of their identity as they transition to their new era of football under Billy Napier, but the grit of this squad has been evident through six games. Led by Anthony Richardson under center, this team has a balanced attack offensively that the Tigers must be prepared for.

Here are a few Florida players to watch on Saturday:

Wide Receiver Duo - Xzavier Henderson and Justin Shorter

This Florida passing attack has been inconsistent with Richardson at the helm, but still one that has the potential to tear a secondary apart. Despite having more interceptions (7) than touchdowns (5) on the year, Richardson has proven to use his weapons successfully.

Xzavier Henderson and Justin Shorter have been two of his go-to guys this season. Not to mention Ricky Pearsall has also gotten it done with this receiving corps.

Henderson leads this Gators squad in receptions (23) by being a quick route target, using his athleticism to his advantage while Shorter is leading this team in receiving yards (324); being a vertical threat for this offense.

LSU has seen inconsistency in their secondary through the first few games this season. In order to see success against a Florida squad who is more than capable of being successful through the air, its imperative defensive coordinator Matt House has this unit locked in for Saturday’s contest.

Montrell Johnson - Running Back

Johnson is averaging a whopping 8.0 yards per carry for Napier’s offense. The two have history after putting Louisiana on the map in 2021, clearly carrying their success and chemistry to Gainesville.

One of the top transfers in college football this season, Johnson has elevated his game to new heights since arriving in Florida. A player who uses his lower body strength well, with finesse moves at the line of scrimmage to shake off defenders, Johnson is a balanced back who could give this LSU defense fits.

It’s no secret the Tigers’ defensive line is their strongest position group, but they’ll be faced with a difficult challenge against Florida’s offensive line. Led by O’Cyrus Torrence up front, the Gators run-block extremely well, which plays a big role in Johnson’s success.

Amari Burney - Linebacker

A defensive menace for Florida is senior linebacker Amari Burney. The do-it-all athlete has been a force through the Gators’ first few games of the season, leading this squad in sacks while adding an interception to his resume.

With an LSU offensive line that lacks continuity, they must monitor the pass rushing ability of Burney Saturday night in their primetime matchup against Florida.

Though Burney has shown the ability to play sideline-to-sideline, getting into the backfield and wreaking havoc has been where he’s seen success. The Tigers return starting left tackle Will Campbell this weekend, but with such an inexperienced line, they’ll be put to the test against Burney.

LSU will be put to the test with their offense still in search of an identity. Burney controls the second level while their secondary is no slouch. This Gators team thrives with their safeties Rashad Torrence II and Troy Dean II. The duo leads this team in tackles while playing sideline-to-sideline to make just about every play you can ask for.



Through their first few games, they’ve seen success, but they face a daunting challenge against an LSU receiving corps who is looking to continue trending in the right direction. After playing well against Tennessee, this unit must show up against Florida to come out with a victory.