Three Florida State Players to Watch on Sunday

The Tigers are inching closer and closer to their season opener against Florida State with a number of intriguing matchups to keep an eye on. It’s no secret LSU has one of the more dominant defensive lines in the country and they’ll certainly have their work cut out for them against the Seminoles’ run game.

Another question mark comes with the Tigers’ secondary. A position that had much concern heading into the offseason slowly became a position that has significant depth, but can the talent gel this Sunday?

Here we took a look at three matchups/players to watch against Florida State:

Jordan Travis - Quarterback

The redshirt junior threw for 1539 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021 for the Seminoles, unable to eclipse the 300 yard mark at any point on the season, but this squad has an emphasis on the run game.

Travis has a dynamic play style that could give the LSU secondary fits, but this Tiger defensive line will put him to the test. Looking to pressure Travis heavily and give a Seminole offensive line trouble, the front four of LSU has the chance to get the season going in the right direction.

Look for Travis to extend the play with his legs and test this Tigers defense early. Despite not having significant weapons in his receiving corps, the junior signal-caller has proven his ability to create something out of nothing once rolling out of the pocket.

Rushing Attack/Treshaun Ward

This Florida State run game has its fair share of depth. Treshaun Ward appears to be their go-to guy this season, but the Seminoles have three guys who can carry the load. In a season opening win against Duquesne, this team had three rushers go for over 100-yards.

LSU will look to expose Florida State’s offensive line that isn’t quite 100% healthy at the moment. With three dynamic running backs who already got their taste of in-game situations, the Tigers will need to be on their A-game come Sunday’s season opener against a unit who can get it rolling in the blink of an eye.

This matchup will give the LSU defensive line a true test to kick off the season. With lofty expectations coming into 2022, a talented Seminoles run game is the perfect way to get things going this year.

Jammie Robinson - Defensive Back

The South Carolina transfer is one of the Seminoles’ most gifted athletes in their secondary. The leading tackler for this squad a season ago, Robinson will look to build off of a solid first year with Florida State.

LSU has an embarrassment of riches with their receivers, but quarterback play will be the biggest piece to the puzzle here. If Robinson can slow things down and control the secondary, he could play a huge role in what the Seminoles do on Sunday.

“If you don’t think that all of them are going to make plays this year then I think you’re sleeping on every single one,” Nussmeier said of his receivers. “I think we have a ridiculous receiver room, it makes me feel good as a quarterback. When it’s time to take those shots and I have to throw a 50/50 ball it becomes a 100 to 0 balls. That’s how both Jayden and I feel.”

