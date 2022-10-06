Three LSU Players to Watch Against Tennessee

Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers must come to play early against Tennessee on Saturday. Coming out the gate sluggish will halt any chance of success against a Volunteers squad who can put points on the board in a hurry.

With dynamic playmakers, the Tigers certainly have their fair share of weapons to choose from, but who must show up against Tennessee for this team to come out with a victory?



Here are three LSU players to watch this weekend:



Jayden Daniels - Quarterback

It hasn’t been the offensive attack many had hoped for from LSU this season. Struggling to find their rhythm, it was their passing game that lacked grit in Saturday night’s victory over Auburn, but following the contest, starting quarterback Jayden Daniels arranged a players-only meeting to fix things up and show accountability.

“We gotta trust each other better,” Nabers said. “We gotta trust the QB to make the pass and he’s gotta trust us to make the catch. That was mainly the thing the meeting accomplished, just us trusting each other more. As a receiver we’ve gotta trust ourselves to make those competitive plays on the ball in the air.”

The LSU signal-caller continues to be conservative with the football. Completing a career-best 67.9% of his throws for 915 yards and six touchdowns on the year, it doesn’t tell the full story.

Reluctant to throw the ball deep or take “risks” has plagued this offense. Look for Daniels to trust his arm more Saturday night and take a few shots with the ball rather than the quick reads he’s used through the Tigers’ first five games.

Kayshon Boutte - Wide Receiver

Could this finally be the breakout game from Kayshon Boutte that LSU fans have been waiting for? We think so. Failing to make an impact in the season opener, Boutte looked disengaged on the sidelines and it got the attention of many, even his starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

After missing Boutte on an open play, where there was clearly a level of miscommunication, there was a moment where Daniels spoke to his elite wideout in order for the two to get on the same page.

“I always talk to Kayshon. That's my little brother,” Daniels said after the game. “It was a conversation we had on the sidelines after the game. He's going to bounce back. Everyone knows what he can do. Everyone in the world knows what he can do. Like I said, I'm here for him and he's here for me.”

Now, Boutte looks to rebound in a big way and this offense is prepared to get the ball in their dynamic playmakers hands all night. Look for the All-American to show out in a big way Saturday night when given an opportunity.

Colby Richardson - Cornerback

The McNeese State transfer had seemingly made a meteoric rise up the depth chart of this LSU squad during fall camp, but hasn’t been as effective as anticipated through the Tigers’ first few games. Following Coach Frank Wilson from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge, Richardson is a guy this program remains high on.

The 24-year-old graduate transfer took a majority of first team reps with the cornerbacks throughout fall camp, but is still looking to hit his stride. Head coach Brian Kelly has spoken highly of Richardson and the growth he has made.

“[Colby Richardson] coming in and really showing himself from McNeese State as somebody that can compete for us right away,” Kelly said during fall camp.

Both Richrdson and Louisiana transfer Mekhi Garner have been the Tigers’ go-to guys the last few games and the Tigers will need the two to show up in a big way Saturday night against a dynamic quarterback like Hendon Hooker.