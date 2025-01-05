Three LSU True Freshmen With Breakout Potential This Offseason
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers fell back on several true freshmen to take meaningful snaps during the 2024 season in Baton Rouge.
With an impactful 2024 Signing Class, Kelly and Co. knew youngsters would enter the mix, but the number continued growing as the season went on.
LSU ultimately saw double-digit true freshmen step in the mix and make a difference for the program, but what's the outlook moving forward?
Which true freshmen have "breakout potential" heading into a pivotal offseason for the Bayou Bengals?
Three True Freshmen with Breakout Potential
Trery'Dez Green: Tight End
One of the first youngsters to step in the mix and compete for playing time: Trey'Dez Green.
Green, the No. 1 tight end in America coming out of high school in the 2024 class, had high expectations prior to his arrival in Death Valley.
But it was set to be a tough task in order to get on the field with Mason Taylor and Ka'Morreun Pimpton already on the roster.
With the five-star freshman being a player the staff knew needed to see playing time as a rookie, Kelly and Co. elected to play Green in a wide receiver/slot role down the stretch of the season.
"Quite frankly, I think that's what we have to do," Kelly said in October. "[Trey'Dez] is a talented player. We saw him on the touchdown how easy it is for him to flash his hands. [The ability] to catch the football; he just gives us more versatility."
The program kept it relatively "simple" once Green was thrown in the fire as a pass catcher for the program. Kelly eased the youngster in the mix, but found ways to have him thrive.
The five-star freshman became one of signal-caller Garrrett Nussmeier's go-to guys in the Texas Bowl showdown against Baylor on Tuesday.
Heading into the clash, Green had seven receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Then, in the season finale, he became a key piece to the offense.
He logged six receptions for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day in his "breakout" game
"Trey'Dez Green at the tight end position gave Garrett Nussmeier the opportunity to convert some key third- and fourth-down situations, which he's had all year with Mason Taylor," LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "And that was really the biggest thing for us, was, would he have that guy available for him?"
He worked as the starting tight end and the third wide receiver for the Tigers. In what would be a challenge for most freshmen, Green put his head down and worked in order to be an effective piece in both roles.
"Trey'Dez is an incredible competitor," Kelly said. "The work he put in in the bowl prep was second to none. His mindset, his want-to to go in there and mix it up and and run block. As you saw, we didn't treat him like a wide receiver. We treated him like an attached tight end."
Caden Durham: Running Back
LSU running back Caden Durham took Baton Rouge by storm during his true freshman campaign with the Tigers in 2024.
The youngster's rise began in Week 3 after bursting on the scene against the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road. From there, he put America on notice.
“A freshman working through that transition of understanding the playbook and the nuances of playing the game,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said of Durham. “Just feeling more comfortable in everything we do. Through his play when he was given the opportunity in South Carolina, he made it happen. He’s earned it through an opportunity that was given to him.”
Durham capped off his first season with the program after tallying 753 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The youngster also logged 260 receiving yards with two more scores through the air.
The 1,013 all-purpose yards ranked him second on the team only behind standout wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
It was a year that rewrote the history books for Durham. He's the first true freshman to lead LSU in rushing since Leonard Fournette in 2014.
“He’s obviously very special,” LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said during the 2024 season. “He’s like lightning in a bottle. He gets a small crease he can take it and go. I think what’s so special about Caden is his ability to make somebody miss and break a tackle. If you watch a lot of big runs, there’s a guy one-on-one with him and he makes them miss.
“His ability to recognize that and his ability to execute it. He’s been very good for us and I think he’ll continue to do well for us.”
Dominick McKinley: Defensive Line
LSU defensive lineman Dominick McKinley arrived in Baton Rouge over the summer as a player with significant intrigue heading into the 2024 season. A five-star prospect, the expectations rose ahead of his true freshman campaign.
After suffering a turf toe injury early in the season, it stunted his growth to a degree with fellow true freshman Ahmad Breaux taking over as a key contributor.
But McKinley began hitting his stride late in the season. He logged seven total tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss during his true freshman campaign.
Moving forward, all eyes will be on McKinley's development heading into his sophomore season with the program after playing in 10 games in 2024.
Honorable Mentions:
- Davhon Keys: Linebacker
- Dashawn Spears: Safety
- PJ Woodland: Cornerback
