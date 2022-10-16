The Tigers put on a clinic Saturday night in Gainesville. Toppling the Florida Gators, it was a complete effort from LSU after proving what they’re capable of when clicking on all cylinders, but a few areas stood out most.

With Jayden Daniels having the breakout game many have been waiting for and his receivers winning nearly every 50-50 ball, it was a near flawless showcase by the Tigers.

Here are three observations from LSU’s victory over Florida.

Jayden Daniels Dazzles

It’s been a rollercoaster season for LSU’s signal-caller but Saturday night’s performance proved just how special this offense can be with Daniels at the helm. Efficient with the football, it was a balanced attack for Daniels.

The Tigers’ QB1 put together a masterclass performance with his first half showing, setting the tone early. Daniels finished the first half with four total touchdowns; two passing and two on the ground. His best play of the game, and maybe the season, came on a connection with Jaray Jenkins that resulted in a touchdown.

Daniels’ play on Saturday was extremely promising for this program as they begin the back half of their schedule. Finishing the night completing 23-of-32 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 44 yards and punching in three more scores, the energy looks to be shifting with this LSU offense.

Special Teams Disaster

Another game, another brutal special teams performance for the Tigers. A Jack Bech muffed punt early in the first half put the Gators in great field positioning to retake the lead, but it didn’t stop there.

Allowing chunk play after chunk on kick returns routinely set the Gators up in short field situations with them converting more times than not. It’s easy to point the finger at special teams coordinator Brian Polian, but execution has been what’s plagued this team through seven games.

LSU experimented with Gregory Clayton as their return specialist to close out Saturday’s contest and it’s assumed he’ll be taking more starting reps this week in practice after Jack Bech’s second muffed punt of the season.

Kayshon Boutte Involvement

It wasn’t perfect, but it was encouraging to see the Jayden Daniels and Kayshon Boutte connection look virtually unstoppable in the first half against Florida. Boutte came into Saturday’s contest with 130 receiving yards. In the first half against the Gators he totaled 83 yards on four receptions.

It was the Jayden Daniels breakout game in The Swamp, but a large piece of the success certainly came from Boutte being so effective. The two were lights out in the first half with the junior wide receiver making play after play.

Look for Boutte to continue getting more touches in the final few weeks of the season. Kelly has detailed how this offense can utilize his explosiveness by lining him up all over the field and it’s been proven true. It’ll be interesting to monitor his usage as the back half of the season continues.