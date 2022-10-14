LSU Quarterback Walker Howard Showing Growth, Confidence

It’s no secret the Tigers are stocked with talent for the future. With both Will Campbell and Emery Jones holding it down in the trenches and Harold Perkins making his presence felt defensively, the foundation has been set, but one player may be the most important piece to this puzzle: Walker Howard.

The five-star quarterback out of Lafayette reaffirmed his commitment to the Tigers once Brian Kelly came to town, making him the highest rated offensive prospect in the 2022 class, and he made an impression quickly.

Despite LSU having Jayden Daniels as their QB1 in 2022, Howard believes in his work ethic and production on the field, feeling more than capable of stepping in and producing for this team.

“I would say every day that he is with us, there's more knowledge because I'm in the meetings with the quarterbacks. He has a great football knowledge. He is mentally strong. He believes he is better than every quarterback we have, which is awesome. I love that,” Kelly said. “I don't mean that in any way other than he just has that kind of make-up, which is what you want. He respects everybody in the room. But, yeah, he continues to develop, and we have a good feeling about him.”

Howard is set to redshirt in his freshman campaign. With limited opportunities to see the field, it’s unlikely he plays in four games, which is the limit in order to maintain redshirt status. But the chance to learn from the likes of Jayden Daniels, a seasoned signal-caller, and even Myles Brennan will help his development significantly.

An early enrollee in the spring, Howard sat behind Daniels, Brennan and Garrett Nussmeier while he learned the ropes. Clearly Brennan elected to hang up his cleats, but for Howard to have some time to soak in the knowledge of a quarterback like Brennan, who has been around for quite some time, is crucial.

For now, Howard will continue to develop his game both on the field and in the film room as he grows as a quarterback, but the Tigers certainly have a signal-caller more than capable to step up in the future.

The long-term talent LSU has in their quarterbacks room is remarkable. With Nussmeier just a redshirt freshman, Howard a true freshman and 2023 four-star quarterback Rickie Collins committed to the Bayou Bengals, the future is bright.

It’s imperative the Tigers grow in the passing game and Howard can play a pivotal role in what Brian Kelly and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan do in the next few years.