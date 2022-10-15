Keys to Victory: LSU vs. Florida

Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers have an opportunity to make a statement Saturday night in Gainesville. A program still in rebuild mode in Year 1 of the Kelly era, a victory over Florida could set the foundation for what’s to come.

It’ll be a rowdy atmosphere in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, but this squad has shown they can lock in during those big moments. Against the Gators, it’ll take much more than focus. LSU will need to execute in all three phases of the game.

Here are the keys to victory in Saturday’s contest:

Win the Battle in the Trenches

In Saturday night’s primetime contest, the battle in the trenches will ultimately decide who comes out on top. With LSU’s defensive line being their strongest position group, they’ll face quite the test against a Florida offensive line who has been steady all season long, specifically in the run game.

Florida running back Montrell Johnson averages a whopping 8.0 yards per carry. The Tigers will have to attack this Florida line and get to Johnson in the backfield in order to keep this rushing attack in check.

On the other hand, LSU’s offensive line will bring out their sixth offensive line combination in seven games. Facing a Florida defensive line that has a number of star caliber players, the inexperience and lack of continuity the Tigers possess will be something to keep a close eye on.

Whoever can dominate at the line of scrimmage should win this one. It’s been a focal point in both teams’ game plan and will play a pivotal role Saturday night in The Swamp.

Execute in the Passing Game

Jayden Daniels showed improvement last week against Tennessee whether it was trusting his arm more or being aggressive in his approach. Coming into their matchup against Florida, Kelly was adamant on the passing game showing consistency.

“I think the passing game has been up and down,” Kelly said. “I would call it inconsistent at this time and it needs to be much more consistent. That’s why we’re 4-2. We need more consistency in the passing game and I think we’ve taken some steps forward where we’re better but we still have work to do.”

One thing is certain about LSU’s signal-caller: He’s going to utilize his athleticism to the best of his abilities. That being, if he has to roll out the pocket to make a throw on the run or even use his wheels to extend drives, it puts defenses in challenging scenarios.

Limit Florida’s Rushing Attack

Florida has one of the more dominant rushing attacks in all of college football. Led by Louisiana transfer Montrell Johnson, who’s been one of the top transfers this season, and freshman Trevor Eitienne, the tandem has made an impact early in their Gators careers.

Johnson is averaging a whopping 8.0 yards per carry for Napier’s offense. The two have history after putting Louisiana on the map in 2021, clearly carrying their success and chemistry to Gainesville.

Through the air, it’s Anthony Richardson who LSU will have the monitor. Though his statistics may not tell the whole story, Florida’s signal-caller remains one of the top weapons in all of college football.

The ability to utilize his athleticism while displaying one of the strongest arms in the SEC, the Tigers’ defense will have their work cut out for them.