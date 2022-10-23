Three Observations From LSU's Victory Over No. 7 Ole Miss

It was a masterclass performance by Brian Kelly’s LSU squad after knocking off No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20 in Tiger Stadium. With Jayden Daniels commanding the offense, and Matt House’s defense handling business, this program looked unstoppable.

That’s back-to-back dominant victories for the Bayou Bengals, sitting them atop the SEC West in a season many believed would be a rebuild year. Though it may still be one, the foundation is being set for what this team is capable of down the line.

Here are three observations from Saturday night’s victory over No. 7 Ole Miss:

Jayden Daniels’ Complete Performance

Daniels ended the night going 21-of-28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns, adding 121 yards and three scores on the ground. The growth the LSU signal-caller has made is remarkable.

Seemingly unable to go through progressions or make proper decisions early in the year, Daniels is the definition of “just wait and see.”

On Saturday night, Daniels proved he deserves to be in the conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. With five total touchdowns, getting it done both through the air and on the ground, he’s doing it all.

READ MORE: Defensive Dominance Propels LSU Over No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20

Though Daniels is the one making the plays, credit needs to be given to this LSU offensive line. Against Ole Miss, Daniels had all day in the pocket to make plays, but it also opened up the run game to avoid a one-dimensional offensive approach.

“If we give him time, he’s the best quarterback in the country,” freshman offensive lineman Will Campbell said after the game.

Mekhi Wingo, Harold Perkins Get it Done on Defense

As a whole, this LSU defense handled business and catapulted the Tigers to a 42-3 run to close out their victory over the Rebels. It was a team effort, but the impact both Mekhi Wingo and Harold Perkins provided LSU was significant.

Wingo has been having an under-the-radar season. Though one cannot replace Maason Smith, who went out with an ACL injury in the season opener, Wingo has done a great job filling the void. Saturday night, he finished with seven total tackles, four solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss.

READ MORE: Harold Perkins Due For Big Game Against No. 7 Ole Miss

For Perkins, there isn’t much that needs to be said. He’s a man-child who propels this LSU defense to new heights when on the field. Though he didn’t start Saturday night, he made an instant impact when he touched the field in the second quarter, and even Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin had something to say about it.

“They started playing No. 40 [Harold Perkins]… He isn’t like anyone else out there,” Kiffin said following Saturday night’s contest.

Wide Receiver Depth on Full Display

Eight different receivers caught passes. Four different players caught three or more passes. Daniels was spreading the wealth and then some to his receivers. One player that stood out against Ole Miss was freshman tight end Mason Taylor.

Taylor reeled in the first touchdown reception of his career on Saturday, totaling three catches for 44 yards. He’s been used sporadically, but when the Tigers call his number, he answers.

READ MORE: Freshman Tight End Mason Taylor Creating his Own Legacy

For the star tandem of Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers, the two combined for 80 yards on eight catches. The box score doesn’t tell the story for the duo, with their catches coming in critical moments to boost the Tigers over the top.

Overall, this is the wide receiver room this program has been waiting to see. With a number of guys contributing, and limited drops, the receiving corps handled business and did what they do best Saturday night.