Three Ole Miss Players to Watch Against LSU

It’s a new week for the Tigers as they look to carry their momentum from last weekend’s victory over Florida into their matchup against No. 7 Ole Miss. The Rebels bring in a fierce offensive attack with the Tigers defensive line faced with a daunting challenge.

Led by their dominant rushing attack of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans, the two have carved up defenses all season. With an LSU defensive line that has struggled in their run defense the last two contests, it presents a difficult task.

Here are a few Ole Miss players to watch on Saturday:

Jaxon Dart - Quarterback

It all starts with Dart at the helm. One of the top graded quarterbacks in the SEC, his talent is there, but the weapons he has on the outside certainly help his case. Utilizing his favorite receivers, Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath, the two are putting together stellar seasons for the Rebels.

Dart, a USC transfer, hasn’t been relied on as much during his time in Oxford. With a run-heavy offense thanks to both Judkins and Evans, they’ve carried much of the load for the Rebels, but when Dart’s number is called, he’s lethal with the ball in his hands.

Kelly called him “a beautiful thrower of the football” during Monday’s press conference and that he is. Dart can make just about any throw asked of him. Whether it be on the run or sitting back in the pocket, Dart does it all. The Tigers must get into the backfield and limit the explosive plays Dart is capable of.

Quinshon Judkins - Running Back

Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans have been the dynamic duo Ole Miss has needed this season to give the Rebels a balanced offensive attack. Evans has been a solid RB2, but Judkins has been an under the radar star this season.

Already up to 720 yards on 121 rushing attempts, Judkins has been a major component to this team’s success this season. Tack on 10 touchdowns as well, his mix of power and finesse is what makes him such a challenge for opponents.

This LSU defense gave up over 200 rushing yards last weekend against Florida. To see success this week, it’s imperative they get into the backfield and slow down the Rebels’ rushing attack Saturday night.

AJ Finley - Safety

We’ve already talked about Finley this week, but as the Tigers get more comfortable with their passing attack, they must monitor the Rebels’ safety. Finley is the heartbeat of this Ole Miss defense.

Leading the Rebels in solo tackles, total tackles and interceptions, the senior safety has been incredibly dynamic this season. Though the Rebels have been inefficient in the secondary, Finley has been a bright spot.

Jayden Daniels had his breakout game against Florida last weekend. In order to carry his success into the Ole Miss matchup, he’ll have to keep a close eye on Finley at all times given how successful he is at being anywhere on the field in the blink of an eye.

Look for LSU to attack the Rebels’ secondary Saturday night with offensive weapons that can tear apart their secondary. Despite Ole Miss certainly having their fair share of standouts, if the Tigers can put together another offensive game plan like they did against Florida they’ll outshine the Rebels.