Three Things We Learned From Jay Johnson's Press Conference

It’s only August but that doesn’t mean the LSU baseball program is taking any days off. On Monday, this group started their offseason training program before fall ball ultimately kicks off in October.

Head coach Jay Johnson spoke with the media Monday afternoon to discuss the outlook of LSU’s offseason, the status of the infield, Paul Skenes role and much more.

Here are a three things we learned:

What’s the infield looking like?

After the departures of both Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty, the LSU infield is a part of this team that has the most work to do. With most rotations already filled out, the infield will be a piece of the puzzle that will take some time to figure out.

North Carolina State transfer Tommy White looks to take over third base duties while Jordan Thompson will be looking to earn an infield position alongside VCU transfer Ben Nippolt and Gavin Dugas.

Johnson also didn’t rule out the possibility of freshman Gavin Guidry getting some playing time in the field as well this season.

“I thought from the midpoint he (Thompson) did a much better job at shortstop and I have a lot of confidence in Jordan,” Johnson said. “We brought in the best player in Louisiana in Gavin Guidry. He will exclusively play infield here and I am very thankful to him, had a lot of pro interest, turned down significant bonus money in the draft and that shows confidence in your ability."

What’s the catcher situation?

The Tigers have a few options when it comes to who their starting catcher will be this season. After adding Air Force transfer Paul Skenes, who played both catcher and pitcher while also being lethal at the plate, many thought he could step in and fill that role.

But Johnson spoke on Monday about Skenes' status in the field, stating the Tigers will exclusively use him as a pitcher along with being a major contributor at the plate.

Here’s what Johnson said about the catcher situation:

Jay Johnson added lethal assistants - Why come to LSU?

Johnson took pitching coach Wes Johnson from the Minnesota Twins in a rare situation. (Wes) Johnson made the decision to leave Minnesota mid-year in a “family decision,” stating the chance to have more time with his family is what made more sense.

(Wes) Johnson, who fits the mold of a true LSU coach, gives Johnson a major piece to his coaching staff, but why leave the Twins? Johnson spoke on his decision Monday afternoon, praising Coach Johnson’s work ethic and having “no off switch" being a key reason.

For Josh Jordan, the Tigers’ new recruiting coordinator, LSU gets one of the best in the business on the recruitment trail. Jordan built his Duke program from the ground up due to his elite recruiting tactics paired with tremendous player development skills.

Jordan spoke on LSU and the decision to pair up with Johnson in Baton Rouge.