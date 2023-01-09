Three Transfer Portal Targets For Brian Kelly And LSU

Brian Kelly and his coaching staff have a few decisions to make when it comes to the transfer portal over the next few months. With a handful of scholarships remaining for the 2023 roster, this program has their eyes on a few targets, but must be strategic.

Over the weekend, the Tigers hosted a few targets for official visits, including Syracuse cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut who ultimately committed on Sunday night. Along with Chestnut, LSU brought in another cornerback for a visit.

Here’s what we’re hearing and three transfer targets LSU is prioritizing:

JK Johnson - Cornerback - Ohio State transfer

According to a number of outlets, Johnson is a Tiger. He’s already changed his Twitter bio, his Twitter profile photo and posted a hype tape from his visit, but no official announcement has been made.

All signs point to Johnson becoming a Tiger shortly, but we’ll wait to make a formal announcement until he does. The Ohio State transfer to LSU makes sense.

Tigers cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples coached Johnson at Desmet High School in Missouri a few years back and he also played with current LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

A former Top 50 player in the 2021 class, the redshirt freshman could give the Tigers some additional depth in their cornerbacks room.

Justin Rogers - Defensive Line - Kentucky transfer

Could the rich get richer here? LSU has reeled in four defensive linemen via the transfer portal already:

West Virginia DT Jordan Jefferson

Florida DL Jalen Lee

Arizona DL Paris Shand

Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson

Rogers would provide additional depth to the transfer class, but also the current state of the LSU defensive line. With All-American Mekhi Wingo back, Maason Smith returning from injury and Quency Wiggins looking to break out, Rogers could be the cherry on top to a lethal defensive line room.

Gilber Edmond - Defensive End - South Carolina transfer

Edmond has been on a nationwide tour since he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Visiting Ole Miss, Florida State, LSU and others, the Tigers have their work cut out for them when it comes to securing one of the top defensive ends in the portal.

Brian Kelly has been pursuing another EDGE for the 2023 season, clearly, and Edmond appears to be a high-priority target. Tallying 39 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2022, he’s fresh off of a dominant season for the Gamecocks.

Look for the Tigers to continue their push for one of the top players left in the portal. With Edmond, Johnson and Rogers being pursued heavily by this program, they could fill three of the final four scholarships heading into 2023.

The first transfer portal window will close on January 19th with the second window to follow in the spring. Of course, the Tigers could see players enter the portal during the second window, opening more scholarships then, but for now there’s only a handful remaining.