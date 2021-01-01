Three Veterans LSU Football Would Benefit From If They Returned For 2021 Season

As LSU looks to add five more players to its 2021 class, Ed Orgeron is also in "re-recruiting" mode as well. We've already seen a number of older players on the team announce their decisions about the 2021 season, with defensive end Ali Gaye being the latest to announce his return for next season.

However, there are a number of high profile players who would seemingly benefit from one more season with the Tigers. Here are three veterans that LSU would benefit from returning to Baton Rouge for one more season with the program.

Ed Ingram (OL)

Center Liam Shanahan has already announced a return to Baton Rouge but the junior Ingram would be a major added piece should he ultimately elect to return. It's not known if Austin Deculus will return and it's pretty clear that Kardell Thomas and Anthony Bradford are not ready to take on a starting role yet.

Getting Ingram back would solidify the left side of the offensive line as he and Rosenthal or potentially freshman signee Garrett Dellinger would be the anchors. Ingram likely will have a solid draft grade so keeping him around will be tough, falling in the day three range at this point.

If Orgeron can talk him into coming back and potentially being a second or third round pick after next season, it might be enticing enough for Ingram to consider.

"I think you're gonna be surprised by the retention level that we have," Orgeron said after the Early Signing Period. "I've talked to a lot of guys, now a lot of things can happen, but right now a lot of them are leaning on coming back. I'm recruiting the heck out of the offensive line which would really help us."

Neil Farrell (DL)

News broke late Thursday evening that Farrell would in fact return for another season with the Tigers. He joins center Liam Shanahan and Gaye as the third veteran to announce his return to the LSU program for the 2021 season.

Farrell took a step back in 2020 as being away from the program for months likely took a toll on his conditioning before he ultimately decided to return to the program. After being one of the more consistent pass rushers and run stuffers for the Tigers in 2019, Farrell recorded 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and one sack in 10 appearances.

With Jaquelin Roy ascending over the final few games of the season, Farrell's return as a veteran presence is a great addition to the interior defensive line. Other notable names on the interior will of course be Maason Smith, Jacobian Guillory and Eric Taylor, all of whom can learn from a veteran like Farrell who's played on the big stage.

Todd Harris (S)

The LSU secondary will be even younger next season with the departure of senior safety JaCoby Stevens. Derek Stingley will be entering what is likely his last year as a junior and younger players like Elias Ricks, Cordale Flott, Jay Ward and Jordan Toles will all be another year older and should develop into more consistent players.

But this unit would still be missing one veteran voice and presence in the locker room and should Harris elect to return for a senior season, he could be that leader of the group. His 2019 season was cut short due to a major knee injury suffered three games into the year and just never looked to be the same in 2020.

He finished the season with 30 tackles and a pair of interceptions but a full offseason to work on his game as opposed to just rehab could help him return to his 2018 form, where his 31 tackle season, which included three pass breakups, left a lot of optimism about him heading being a serviceable starter at deep safety.