Trio of Tigers Named SEC Players of the Week After Thrilling Victory

LSU cleaned up SEC player of the week honors. After a thrilling overtime victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Tigers’ stars showed up in a big way to handle business and propel this team to a program-changing win.

It was the youngsters who shined brightest for the Bayou Bengals, namely Harold Perkins and Mason Taylor. When the Tigers needed a big play, they called on their freshmen to step up and answer the call.

A look into the SEC player of the week honors and what it means for this program:

Harold Perkins - SEC Defensive Player of the Week

It was another truly incredible performance by the true freshman. When this LSU defense needs a play, Perkins answers. From beginning to end it was the youngster who came up clutch when needed, specifically when containing Bryce Young.

For Perkins, it’s his closing speed that makes him so special. The way he can cover ground in the blink of an eye has him rated as one of the top freshmen in the country. Perkins isn’t a star in the making by any means. He’s already established his status as one.

When No. 40 is on the field, this LSU team is better and as the Tigers continue finding schemes to put BJ Ojulari next to him, the two form a lethal duo. Saturday night’s performance once again woke up the entire country as to what Perkins has and will become.

Mason Taylor - SEC Freshman of the Week

The touchdown to put the Tigers up by three with 1:47 remaining in the game. The immaculate two-point conversion to win the game in overtime. It was quite the introduction for freshman tight end Mason Taylor.

Taylor has come up on a few occasions this season, but none bigger than Saturday night against the Crimson Tide. It’s his versatility that will make him a weapon for years to come. The ability to use his strength while blocking paired with his soft hands to catch the football is a recipe for success.

Taylor has 22 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns in his first season as a Tiger. He gave a ton of credit to the coaches for getting him ready for the game and opportunity.

“When they first called the play out my heart lowkey dropped, I’m not gonna lie,” said Taylor after the game. “But you know we practice for this and pressure is a privilege at LSU so I just went out there and executed just like practice. I'm just glad our coaches trusted me with the play and trust me with the ball.”

Jayden Daniels - SEC Offensive Player of the Week

What more can you ask of LSU’s QB1? Night after night he delivers for this program and it’s his timely plays that continue to elevate this squad. Saturday night was a dream for this LSU program and the Tigers’ signal-caller.

Daniels put together yet another masterclass performance to lift this team to victory. He completed 22-of-32 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 112 yards and another score.

He’s flipped the switch in a big way since the Sept. 4 season opener. Brian Kelly has given credit to quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan over the last few weeks, but it’s Daniels’ devotion to being great that has him seeing success on the field.

As Daniels continues evolving into one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks, the sky’s the limit for this LSU program. With efficient protection from the offensive line in order to have plays develop, it has made Daniels virtually unguardable. Look for the veteran signal-caller to continue taking his game to new heights as we reach the backend of the schedule.