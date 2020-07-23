LSU Football Offensive Tackle Recruit Tristan Leigh Includes Tigers in Top-Five

If there's one position LSU would like to finish the 2021 class on a strong note with, it'd be on the offensive line. The Tigers currently have just one commit on the o-line in the class in Garrett Dellinger and will need a few more to really feel secure about the group moving forward.

On Thursday, the top rated offensive tackle currently on LSU's board, Tristan Leigh, dropped his top-five and the Tigers were on the list. Leigh will be choosing between LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma.





The Tigers have made Leigh one of their biggest priorities throughout the recruiting cycle, something the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman hasn't taken lightly. Leigh said the relationship he has with coach Ed Orgeron and offensive line coach James Cregg is one of the biggest reasons he's considering LSU.

"My relationship, I am very close with both Coach Cregg and Coach O," Leigh said on Off the Bench a few weeks back. "I can talk to them about anything and not just football. And I feel comfortable doing that. It’s a family thing to me. My mom has multiple sclerosis, and she was having trouble getting up to her seat (at the game), and people were ignoring the game to just help her get up to the seat. I think that shows the character of the people at LSU. And you get that vibe from Coach Cregg and Coach O. It starts at the top.”

Here is the player profile and evaluation on Leigh, who was also the No. 5 ranked offensive tackle in the class by SI All-American earlier this week.

Frame: Tall frame with long arms and fairly wide shoulders. Somewhat narrow torso with round-shaped midsection through hips.

Athleticism: Easy movement out of very good snap quickness to engage targets in a hurry. Very good drive-blocker who plays stout at the point of attack with excellent grab strength and runs feet to finish. Works well on deuce blocks and capable of pinning linebackers on the second level. Has solid knee bend in pass-protection and flashes both off-setting ability on the edge and recovery quickness inside.

Instincts: Good initial footwork in the run game. Excellent target location and vision to the second level to produce versus linebackers. Uses a strong punch with shock value and strength to sustain and steer. Not much pass-protection experience, but uses a 45-degree set with balanced footwork and decent patience to punch on the edge.

Polish: Better run-blocker at this point who must acquire more reps and experience in pass-protection. Will need to learn to mix his sets, punch timing, and improve ankle flexibility on a consistent basis. The main contributions and value to an offensive front will come as a run-blocker early in his collegiate career.

Bottom Line: Leigh is an excellent run-blocking left tackle who can drive block with a man on his head, pin ‘backers on the second level, and reach-block on the edges. He works with good athleticism and is tough at the point of attack. He isn’t ready to dance versus college pass-rushers yet, but has traits to be developed as a pass-protector. Leigh fits best in an offense that mixes zone and man blocking concepts with a short passing game.