Update on LSU's Quarterback Competition

The LSU quarterback battle continues into the second week of fall camp with not much separation between the signal-callers. This coaching staff is making sure to give equal opportunity to each, specifically the trio of Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels and Myles Brennan.

It’s a challenging situation for this coaching staff to be in, with each providing a different skill set to the offensive scheme, but it’s a good problem to have. To have three capable quarterbacks in one room puts this team in great position.

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock brings a playbook extremely diverse, catering to all three of the quarterbacks. The first year coordinator for the Tigers knows what he is looking for in a starting caliber signal-caller.

“No. 1, we want someone who can run the system of offense we’re putting in,” Denbrock said Monday. “It’s an adjustable system, and that doesn’t mean ‘I know where this coach came from, so this quarterback must have a leg up.’ it doesn't mean that. What it means, with this offensive unit, with the skill players we have and who we have offensively, playing to the strengths of this offense. Whoever commands that the best and who takes ownership of the offense – we’re looking for those guys to compete with each other.”

Related: Day 5 of Fall Camp Notebook

This coaching staff clearly wants a quarterback who can control the pace of the game and limit turnovers, but leading this team and separating himself from the rest by taking control of the game is another piece of the puzzle.

“We’re also looking for somebody to step out in front and take the reins and be that guy that everybody looks to that upholds the standard of playing quarterback at LSU,” Denbrock said. “Of course we don’t want someone who’s throwing interceptions or fumbles the ball around, but more than anything, in a quarterback-driven system, that guy has to have command of what we’re doing out there.”

Head coach Brian Kelly has said this staff will not begin to make decisions and switch up rotations until around fall camp practice No. 7. Going through the motions and giving equal opportunity is the top priority.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier throws a pass during camp.

Related: A Look Into Quarterback Battle as it Enters Fall Camp

But Denbrock and this offensive staff understand there comes a point in time where the battle must ramp up so they can prepare for who will take starting snaps Sept. 4. Whether it’s breaking it down to two quarterbacks in the battle or determining their QB1, decisions will need to be made within the next couple of weeks.

“There comes a line of demarcation where we’ve got to get ready to win game one and who gives us the best opportunity to do that,” Denbrock said “We’re not anywhere close to that yet but those decisions will be made by Coach Kelly when the cutoff happens and hopefully it’s an easy decision.”

“Maybe somebody actually really separated themselves to where it’s so obvious the decision happens sooner. Maybe it’s two guys and they’re battling each other and it’s awesome. The more the merrier at times but we’ve also got to get ready for the season and get ready to win football games.”

When it comes down to it, this coaching staff has a great problem to have and that’s attaining a trio of quarterbacks who can come in Week 1 to lead this squad. Whether it’s Nussmeier, Daniels or Brennan, the Tigers have signal-callers of starting caliber in their locker room.