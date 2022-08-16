WATCH: Assessing the Quarterback Situation

The LSU quarterback situation became much clearer after the news of Myles Brennan stepping away from football, but this competition is far from over. With the Tigers having two signal-callers with similar skill sets in Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier, this battle is very much alive.

Head coach Brian Kelly and his staff have given the two an equal opportunity, splitting first team reps between the dynamic quarterbacks throughout fall camp, but they’re still looking to see one of them create separation.

“We’re also looking for somebody to step out in front and take the reins and be that guy that everybody looks to that upholds the standard of playing quarterback at LSU,” Denbrock said. “There comes a line of demarcation where we’ve got to get ready to win game one and who gives us the best opportunity to do that.”

Both Daniels and Nussmeier met with the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss the battle and what they’ve been seeing from each other. With their focus on looking to lead this program to victory, the two first spoke on the impact of Brennan and what he meant to this quarterback room.

Daniels and Nussmeier have grown close over the last few months as they share the spotlight with one goal in mind. For Daniels, getting comfortable to the “new change of scenery” and becoming acclimated with the south has been of the utmost importance.

A West coast kid, the chance to compete in the SEC West, or “mini NFL” as he put it was something he couldn’t pass up on.

For Nussmeier, the biggest change in his game has been managing the offense and controlling what he can control. Slowing down and making the smart read as opposed to the home run play is what he has worked on most this offseason.

The two share a mutual interest and that is to produce wins for the LSU Tigers. Taking a day-by-day approach and looking at it as a chance to lead this team, rather than a battle, has been where the two have bonded.

“For us it’s not necessarily looked at as a competition,” Nussmeier said. “It’s looked at how can each of us get better because at the end of the day all we’re focused on is the LSU Tigers winning football games. We’re both focused on doing whatever we can, leading the offense as best we can.”

A scrimmage in Tiger Stadium on Wednesday will have this quarterback competition begin to take shape even more than it has thus far. With both Daniels and Nussmeier having their foot on the gas to lead the Tigers, these next two weeks will be a major turning point in who is QB1 for the Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State.