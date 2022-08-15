BREAKING: LSU QB Myles Brennan Stepping Away From Football

Sixth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan has experienced the highs and lows college football has to offer. With injuries derailing his career, the loyal Tiger has decided to hang up his cleats and will not be a member of this program moving on.

According to WWL Radio's Kristian Garic, Brennan is stepping away from football after he was informed that he would not be the starter this season.

"LSU football operations is expected to release a statement today after practice informing fans and media that quarterback Myles Brennan is stepping away from football after six years at LSU," Garic said on air Monday.

Related: Myles Brennan Speaks About QB Competition

Rather than transfer and exercise immediate eligibility, Brennan will be calling it a career and retiring from the game.

Brennan was in a quarterback battle this offseason with Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and freshman Walker Howard.

Starting the first three games for LSU in 2020, Brennan passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns before a torn abdomen suffered against Missouri ended his season.

Related: Update on LSU's QB Competition

Following the 2021 season, Brennan entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, but following a conversation with head coach Brian Kelly, the veteran signal-caller decided to pull his name out and remain with LSU.

Brennan’s legacy at LSU may not have gone as planned, but his loyalty to the program and consistently showing fight was exceptional. Sticking with what he believed in and not backing down from quarterback battle after quarterback battle, Brennan epitomized what it means to be an LSU Tiger.