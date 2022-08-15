Notebook: Fall Camp Practice No. 10

The Tigers wrapped up fall camp practice No. 10 on Monday with a number of eye-opening takeaways. Headlined by quarterback Myles Brennan announcing he will be stepping away from football, Monday answered some serious questions surrounding this program.

The clock is ticking until the Sept. 4th season opener against Florida State and LSU is quickly seeing growth all across the board.

Here are a few tidbits from Monday’s practice:

Quarterback Situation

Yes, it’s true. Sixth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan announced he will be stepping away from the game of football and leaving the LSU program. Competing for QB1 duties alongside Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard, Brennan was reportedly told he will not be named the starter, which led to his decision to step away.

The departure of Brennan surely shines light on this quarterback situation that has quickly become a two-man race between Daniels and Nussmeier. Both signal-callers have taken first team reps over the last handful of practices with an equal chance to earn starting duties.

A major takeaway has been how sharp Daniels is looking. He’s clearly been working on his release, with a much cleaner look. The seasoned veteran has shown tremendous growth from spring camp to now.

A scrimmage later this week will give this coaching staff a better look at who is prepared to take that next step to take a majority of starting reps.

Colby Richardson

The McNeese State transfer has seemingly made a meteoric rise up the depth chart of this LSU squad. Following Coach Frank Wilson from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge, Richardson has been a highlight through 10 practices of fall camp.

The 24-year-old graduate transfer has taken a majority of first team reps with the cornerbacks and hasn’t looked back. Head coach Brian Kelly has spoken highly of Richardson and the growth he has made, able to step in right away and make an impact.

“[Colby Richardson] coming in and really showing himself from McNeese State as somebody that can compete for us right away,” Kelly said last week.

Offensive Line

It looks as though offensive line coach Brad Davis has found his starting rotation with his big guys up front. Will Campbell, Tremond Shorts, Garrett Dellinger, Miles Frazier and Anthony Bradford remain getting a majority of the first team reps.

It’s hard to put into words just how mature Campbell looks in the trenches. A big body who uses his feet extremely well, the true freshman has made quite the impact in his short time with LSU to this point.

As the quarterback battle becomes a two-man race, this offensive line will have the chance to get consistent reps under their belt to be ready for Sept. 4. Coach Davis has this group looking poised despite uncertainty heading into camp.