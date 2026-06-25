What Auburn Does Better Than LSU And Why It Matters

A true tiger battle will take place this season, with the LSU Tigers facing the Auburn Tigers for a Week 8 matchup in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 24.

The anticipated conference matchup, one that hasn't been seen since the 2023 season, will showcase new rosters and coaching staff from both teams, after both programs replaced head coaches on the same day last season.

In the mix of renovating their rosters, the teams can find their own advantage in being successful this season and during the SEC matchup.

The Offensive Advantage

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Auburn replacing head coach Hugh Freeze after going 5-7 last season with former USF head coach Alex Golesh, the hire brought a new team to the Tigers. Golesh came to the program with 13 transfers from the Bulls to form a new offensive identity in the SEC.

His roster reload is highlighted by transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, who put on an impressive show last season, showcasing his dual-threat abilities at USF, with 28 touchdowns, 3,158 passing yards, and 1,008 rushing yards. In his new conference, Brown ranks as the No. 5 quarterback in the SEC.

Golesh also brought in the team's second-most highly ranked offensive player, transfer running back Nykahi Davenport, who rushed for 612 yards, scoring seven touchdowns as a redshirt freshman last season at USF.

Adding five more wide receivers, a tight end, a center, an offensive coordinator, an offensive line coach, and a receivers coach from USF, Golesh's haul will see immediate offensive success with the Tigers.

Why It Matters

WR Kyren Lacey 2 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

That just might be the winning showcase over the LSU Tigers, with Auburn's offense being able to produce the same talent they did in USF's 9-4 season last year. The uniforms look different, but with the same offensive leader, pass options, and coaches, the team can find success in being comfortable with each other.

The comfort within the team will bring immediate success to the program, something that LSU is still warming up to with transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt recently being fully cleared to begin practicing with his new offense.

By week 8, both teams will find their own momentum in challenging SEC play before meeting at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Still, with Auburn having the advantage of being comfortable with their offense, they will bring high-level success for the program and to the at-home matchup.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.