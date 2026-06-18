Lane Kiffin Gives Positive Injury Update on LSU QB Sam Leavitt

Lane Kiffin appeared on former LSU safety Tyrann Mathieu's podcast "In The Bayou" to talk all things LSU ahead of his first season leading the team.

Among the topics was Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, who has been recovering from foot surgery he had in late 2025. In April of this year, he underwent another surgery to remove the pins from his foot.

“He’s doing well. He’s been out there at pretty much full strength now,” Kiffin said.

Leavitt is the top rated quarterback from this past offseason's transfer portal, and his health is key to LSU and Kiffin's goal of making a deep run in his first year.

Leavitt's offseason preparations

Sam Leavitt stands on the field before a 2025 game | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

"Now we’ve just got to put everything together in year one a little bit late, because now he’s finally cleared now with a lot of new pieces around him," Kiffin said. "It’s going to be a big summer and fall camp.”

Leavitt didn't participate physically during the spring, as he was in recovery. But he was present at all practices and team meetings, meaning he should have had plenty of time to learn the system before getting to test it out in practice.

Kiffin and LSU were big on Leavitt in the portal for his potential. He helped lead Arizona State to the College Football Playoff in 2024, before his foot injury cut his 2025 campaign short.

“[Sam’s] got a really good arm. Really smart. He’s just in there grinding all the time on stuff," Kiffin siad. "NFL mindset quarterback from a preparation standpoint."

In 20 games over two years as the starter for the Sun Devils, Leavitt passed for 4513 yards with a 61.3% completion rate. He threw for 34 touchdowns to only nine interceptions.

He is also a viable runner, averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the ground at Arizona State, with a total of 749 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Even though it has taken Leavitt a while to get on the field with LSU, his preparations in Kiffin's system should have him ready to compete at the top of his game now that he is basically at full strength.

Now, the pieces have to get put together.

Leavitt in LSU's new age offense

LSU's offensive line huddles up before a 2025 game | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Behind Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., the Tigers are going to have a fast-paced offense like what was custom at Ole Miss with those two signal callers.

With the pace of the offense, comfortability is going to be key. Leavitt's time to get used to the offense in the summer and fall isn't long, especially with almost the entirety of the wide receiver corps also being new to LSU.

Leavitt has had plenty of time to build familiarity with his receivers, but not yet in game-like situations. That is what is going to be key as the Tigers continue summer practices and begin fall camp at the end of July.

For Leavitt, the time is now to strengthen up his foot and prepare to lead one of the most dynamic offenses in the country.

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