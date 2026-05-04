What Happened Last Time the LSU Tigers Played Each of Their 2026 Opponents

Most college football fans will tell you that the LSU Tigers won the transfer portal, and while that is an opinionated topic, there might be some fact to that, as they got an update in both quarterback and head coach with Sam Leavitt and Lane Kiffin moving down to the Bayou.

With the new system, the Tigers now sit amongst the favorites to win the national championship, which would be their first since 2019, and could very well see a return to form as one of the SEC's most feared schools on the gridiron.

With that said, it's a good idea to get a feel for the competition and how the Tigers have fared in the past against them before they meet in four months' time at the beginning of the 2026 season.

What Happened Last Time vs. LSU?

Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) motions during the first half against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

So, without further ado, here is a look at what happened in the most recent matchups between LSU and their 2026 opponents, and a short summary of what went down in between the hashes.

Clemson Tigers: August 30, 2025

In their first showdown since the 2019 national championship game, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier led two scoring drives in the second half, culminating in a go-ahead touchdown to tight end Trey'Dez Green early in the fourth quarter to give LSU a 17-10 win over No. 4 Clemson.

All-time series: LSU leads, 4-1.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: September 6, 2025

In a slow offensive day for what was then Brian Kelly's team, Nussmeier still threw for 237 yards and a touchdown while Damian Ramos booted three field goals in a 23-7 win for the Tigers over their in-state competition.

All-time series: LSU leads, 20-1

Ole Miss Rebels: September 27, 2025

Squaring off against the man that would eventually become their head coach, the LSU defense was no match for the Rebs and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who accounted for 385 yards of total offense in Ole Miss' 24-19 win.

All-time series: LSU leads, 64-43-4

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) scrambles and is sacked by Texas A&M linebacker Rylan Kennedy (15) as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M Aggies: October 25, 2025

In their final game under Brian Kelly, the Tigers put together an 18-14 lead at halftime over one of their SEC rivals, before completely no-showing the second half.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed would record 310 yards of offense and four total touchdowns while the Aggies outscored LSU 35-7 in the second half in the 49-25 loss for the Tigers, who promptly handed Kelly his walking papers the very next day.

All-time series: LSU leads, 32-25-3

McNeese State: Never

2026 will mark the first ever meeting between the LSU Tigers and McNeese State Cowboys.

All-time series: Tied, 0-0

Kentucky Wildcats: October 9, 2021

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price ran for 147 yards and two scores against the Wildcats, but it was no match for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and his five total scores as Kentucky took a 42-21 win in Lexington.

All-time series: LSU leads, 39-16-1

LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) runs after a catch during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Mississippi State Bulldogs: September 16, 2023

The connection of quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers was like no other in Week 3 of the 2023 season, as Daniels completed 30 of 34 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of his scoring passes would fall into Nabers' hands, as would 11 other passes for 239 yards in a 41-14 road win in Starkville that quickly put Daniels into the Heisman Trophy talks early on in the campaign.

All-time series: LSU leads, 75-36-3

Auburn Tigers: October 14, 2023

In another Jayden Daniels-produced beat down, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner would go for 325 yards through the air and distribute touchdowns to both Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy to send the Death Valley crowd home happy with a 48-18 win.

All-time series: LSU leads, 30-24-1

Alabama Crimson Tide: November 8, 2025

In 2025's "First Saturday in November," Garrett Nussmeier was efficient with his 18 pass completions on 21 attempts, but only had 121 yards to show for it all as the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide cruised to their third straight win over the Tigers behind Ty Simpson's 277 yards and one touchdown.

All-time series: Alabama leads, 58-27-5

Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) gets tackled by the Texas Longhorns Caden Sterns (7) in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas Longhorns: September 7, 2019

In the early stages of what many call the greatest out of a college football quarterback, eventual Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow marched the Tigers into DKR in Austin against the No. 9 Texas Longhorns and secured their first of seven wins against top 10-ranked teams in a 45-38 offensive shootout.

Burrow would finish with 471 passing yards and four touchdowns, with wide receiver Justin Jefferson catching nine passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns, including a 61-yarder late in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers during their 15-0 championship run.

All-time series: Texas leads, 9-8-1

Tennessee Volunteers: October 8, 2022

The Tigers fell into a hole early against the Volunteers, who scored 20 unanswered points to start the game before Josh Williams finally put the Tigers on the board.

Daniels would hit Kayshon Boutte for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done by Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers, who left Baton Rouge with a hefty 40-13 win.

All-time series: Tennessee leads, 21-10-3

Arkansas Razorbacks: November 15, 2025

Arkansas quickly scored 14 points to start, but the Tigers would rip off 16 unanswered points to take a narrow lead heading into halftime.

The Razorbacks would take the lead in the third quarter with a touchdown run by Mike Washington Jr., but LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. would connect with Bauer Sharp midway through the fourth quarter in what would eventually be the game-winning score for LSU in the 23-22 victory, their first under interim head coach Frank Wilson.

All-time series: LSU leads, 44-23-2

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