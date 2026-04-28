No. 1 Running Back in Louisiana Labels LSU Football, Florida Gators Among Contenders

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish four-star running back Trey Martin has narrowed his focus to six schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the top contenders this offseason.

Martin has surged up the recruiting rankings this offseason where he now checks in as the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

But there are contenders that are emerging with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals among the teams to know this offseason.

The No. 10 rated running back in America is down to the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Ole Miss Rebels.

Now, it's the Alabama Crimson Tide that are viewed as the "biggest threat" to the LSU Tigers amid a strong push from Kalen DeBoer and Co. - according to multiple reports.

LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith has developed a relationship with Martin over the years after recruiting him during his time at Ole Miss as a priority target - where he has now carried the momentum after arriving in Baton Rouge.

"Martin is one of the best in The Boot this cycle and Alabama is among the schools pushing hard for his pledge early on. Earlier this month, he labeled the Tide as the team atop his recruitment and he’s got an OV to Tuscaloosa locked in," Rivals wrote.

"In-state LSU finally offered last month and is now in the mix, too. Martin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam as he heads into the spring."

Across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Martin ran for 382 yards on 28 carries while totaling eight touchdowns on the season, but his junior campaign is where he put America on notice - emerging as a national recruit.

The No. 1 running back in Louisiana is now down to six schools with official visits inching closer where he will take multi-day stays to each of his finalists this offseason amid an aggressive pursuit from the LSU Tigers.

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