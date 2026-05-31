What Wins and What Loses the Game for LSU Against Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers host the Texas A&M Aggies for the second year in a row this upcoming fall, and with Lane Kiffin now at the helm, the Tigers simply need a win to prove that they have what it takes to get the best of the Aggies in the Mike Elko era.

Both 2024 and 2025 saw the Tigers getting the best of the Aggies in the first half of the matchups, only to simply no-show the second half and fall victim to a blowout loss at the hands of the Maroon and White.

If Kiffin and the Tigers want to avoid taking a third straight loss, then here is what they need to do to win, and what will cause them to lose in Week 4 of this season.

Wins: Protect the Quarterback

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The past two years have seen incredible quarterback play from Garrett Nussmeier, only for his rhythm to be disrupted at the hands of the Texas A&M defensive line throughout the second half, especially in the 2025 edition.

Nussmeier was sacked seven times by the "Wrecking Crew," including twice by Cashius Howell, a team-high, and the mauling eventually led to Nussmeier being benched in favor of Michael Van Buren Jr., who produced LSU's lone touchdown of the second half last year with under a minute to go in the game, a pass to Kyle Parker from 12 yards out.

LSU's offense thrives on pass-heavy game plans, and even if that doesn't work out, then maybe the offensive mastermind that they have at head coach will have some tricks up his sleeve.

Loses: Marcel Reed Being Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In addition to Texas A&M's harrowing defense getting the best of LSU's offense, LSU's defense was getting torched by A&M quarterback Marcel Reed in the past two seasons.

In 2024 LSU saw Reed relieve Conner Weigman shortly after the start of the second half, which led to three straight scoring drives for A&M during the 38-23 win in College Station and the official start of the Marcel Reed era in Aggieland.

In 2025, with the exception of two interceptions thrown by the junior, saw Reed control the LSU defense from the opening kick, starting with a 41-yard touchdown run, making up for a large chunk of the 108 yards on the ground that Reed registered throughout the night and was also a part of his 310-yard, four-touchdown night on offense as the Aggies took the 49-25 win.

The Tigers and Aggies square off during Week 4 on September 26.

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