What Wins and What Loses the Game for LSU Against Texas A&M
In this story:
The LSU Tigers host the Texas A&M Aggies for the second year in a row this upcoming fall, and with Lane Kiffin now at the helm, the Tigers simply need a win to prove that they have what it takes to get the best of the Aggies in the Mike Elko era.
Both 2024 and 2025 saw the Tigers getting the best of the Aggies in the first half of the matchups, only to simply no-show the second half and fall victim to a blowout loss at the hands of the Maroon and White.
If Kiffin and the Tigers want to avoid taking a third straight loss, then here is what they need to do to win, and what will cause them to lose in Week 4 of this season.
Wins: Protect the Quarterback
The past two years have seen incredible quarterback play from Garrett Nussmeier, only for his rhythm to be disrupted at the hands of the Texas A&M defensive line throughout the second half, especially in the 2025 edition.
Nussmeier was sacked seven times by the "Wrecking Crew," including twice by Cashius Howell, a team-high, and the mauling eventually led to Nussmeier being benched in favor of Michael Van Buren Jr., who produced LSU's lone touchdown of the second half last year with under a minute to go in the game, a pass to Kyle Parker from 12 yards out.
LSU's offense thrives on pass-heavy game plans, and even if that doesn't work out, then maybe the offensive mastermind that they have at head coach will have some tricks up his sleeve.
Loses: Marcel Reed Being Marcel Reed
In addition to Texas A&M's harrowing defense getting the best of LSU's offense, LSU's defense was getting torched by A&M quarterback Marcel Reed in the past two seasons.
In 2024 LSU saw Reed relieve Conner Weigman shortly after the start of the second half, which led to three straight scoring drives for A&M during the 38-23 win in College Station and the official start of the Marcel Reed era in Aggieland.
In 2025, with the exception of two interceptions thrown by the junior, saw Reed control the LSU defense from the opening kick, starting with a 41-yard touchdown run, making up for a large chunk of the 108 yards on the ground that Reed registered throughout the night and was also a part of his 310-yard, four-touchdown night on offense as the Aggies took the 49-25 win.
The Tigers and Aggies square off during Week 4 on September 26.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the LSU Tigers for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03