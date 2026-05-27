Breaking Down Texas A&M's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset LSU

Week 4 of the 2026 college football season will be one of redemption for the LSU Tigers as they welcome back the Texas A&M Aggies to Tiger Stadium, hoping to avoid a repeat of the pummeling that they received last year when Mike Elko and co. came to town.

After holding a narrow 18-14 halftime lead, the home team Tigers were basically shut out during the second half of the contest, scoring a touchdown in garbage time while Marcel Reed and the Ags put up 35 points in the second half to put up a 49-25 win, their first in Baton Rouge in over 30 years.

As the Tigers welcome back one of their conference rivals in the 2026 campaign, here are some strengths and weaknesses for Texas A&M, as well as one factor that could be the difference maker in the game.

Strength: Mike Elko and Texas A&M's Defensive Adaptability

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko's defensive schemes aren't your ordinary ones. In fact, they're built to adjust midgame.

If anyone knows how much trouble this can bring, it's LSU, as a massive part of their second half shutdown last year had to do with A&M's pressures and adjustments in coverage, which totally threw off LSU's rhythm on the offensive side of the ball.

Having Kiffin on the sideline should help alleviate this issue, but if the Aggies again disrupt the rhythm of the offense and force long-yardage situations like they did last October, then Kiffin's presence will make no difference in the matchup this year.

Weakness: Lane Kiffin's Track Record Against Texas A&M

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

During his three games combatting Texas A&M during his tenure at Ole Miss, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin went a perfect 3-0 against the then Jimbo Fisher-led Aggies.

2021 saw the No. 15 Rebels upset the No. 11 Aggies with a 29-19 win in Oxford, which was then followed by a narrow 31-29 win by Ole Miss at Kyle Field in Conner Weigman's debut game, and then another close win back in Oxford 38-35 in the 2023 season.

Then again, like we said, that was when Jimbo Fisher was at the helm. Kiffin has yet to go one-on-one with Mike Elko, and with a brilliant offensive mind combatting a brilliant defensive mind, this should be an exciting Round 1.

The One Thing: Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Yes, LSU did pick off the Texas A&M quarterback twice during last year's contest, but that was pretty much all they had to go off of against him.

Reed put the Aggies on the board first with a 41-yard scamper into the end zone and would go on to score three more total touchdowns and put together 310 total yards of offense during Texas A&M's blowout win.

If there's one thing the Tigers need to focus on in order to win and avoid a repeat of last year, it's stopping the prowess of Marcel Reed.

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