What Wins and What Loses the Game for LSU vs. Clemson

LSU and Clemson have already battled once. LSU won 17-10 in Clemson’s Death Valley in 2025’s season opener. But in 2026, the game comes to LSU’s Death Valley.

There will be elite matchups all over the field, as both are elite college football programs.

While both teams have advantages, LSU has a few that separate it from Clemson.

What Will Win It For LSU

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As LSU ushers in a new era under Lane Kiffin, it hopes to carry the recent trend of dominating offensive play.

With LSU landing Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, déjà vu strikes Tiger fans.

Heisman quarterback Jayden Daniels made the decision to leave the Sun Devils in 2021, coming to LSU for the 2022 season. But he earned his reputation in 2023, winning the Heisman after dominating in every game that season.

Daniels’ two seasons at LSU earned him a spot in the top three of the 2024 NFL draft. As Levitt takes over in Baton Rouge, he hopes to follow those same footsteps, the only thing he hopes to do better than Daniels is winning a national championship while at LSU.

The one thing that prevented Daniels from winning a championship at LSU was the defense. A historically bad LSU defense cost LSU three games that season, posting a nine and three record.

But as the defense returns to the ways of the 2000s and 2010s, 2019’s team brought a new identity to LSU that fans hope to keep.

That identity is in its efficient passing offense to further uplift the title of WRU.

Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Branden LaFell earned that title, Ja’maar Chase and Justin Jefferson brought it to the next level and Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. cemented it.

For the current era of elite receivers, which started around 2019, quarterback play has been the best LSU has ever seen. Joe Burrow and Daniels changed the program.

LSU’s former quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, hoped to do the same thing as Burrow and Daniel‘s, but an oblique injury tainted his final season in Baton Rouge.

But Leavitt looks to resume a trend that Kiffin‘s teams have had for the past few years. That trend is elite quarterback play that brings prolific offense in college and opens the door to NFL readiness.

The Game is Won in The Trenches

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Ross (29) goes in to tackle Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Clemson, they’re inexperienced in the trenches, and LSU‘s revamped defensive line will challenge the new offensive line. With Christopher Vizzina in the backfield, LSU's edge rushers, defensive tackles, and linebackers look to wreak havoc on him in Week 1.

Jordan Ross, Dominic McKinley, Princewill Umanmielen and Stephilyan Green look to dominate Clemson’s offensive line.

On the other hand, LSU’s offensive line will have some trouble with Clemson, which is known for producing high-level defensive line talent.

LSU had one of the worst offensive lines in the SEC last season, but after hitting the transfer portal and recruiting hard, it may have just turned a weakness into a strength.

But above all, 102,000 fans will be packed into Death Valley on September 5, ready to see Kiffin and take the helm of their beloved Tigers.

What Loses the Game for LSU

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive tackle Dominick McKinley (96) reacts after tackling Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The biggest concern for LSU in Week 1 will be the offensive cohesion. The almost entirely new offense will take time to gel and be efficient and productive.

Spring practices brought about immense growth, so LSU will look to continue to build that into Week 1.

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