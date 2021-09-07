What's Wrong With LSU's Rushing Attack and How Can it be Fixed?

Tigers must get more variety of runs with an emphasis of setting the edge

The Tigers rushing attack in the 2021 season opener against the UCLA Bruins was simply nonexistent. Without John Emery and a tough showing from the offensive line, it was nearly impossible to get into a groove Saturday evening.

Emery, a projected starter for Ed Orgeron’s offense, was unavailable in the Tigers week one loss due to academic issues where Orgeron later described his status as “week-to-week.” Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz has shown Emery film of Christian McCaffrey and planned on using him in a similar manner but without the junior running back, the run game was bland and predictable.

“John was unavailable for this game,” Orgeron said. “I think it's going to be week by week. I don't know when we're going to get him back yet. I'm not sure of it.”

With the offensive line struggles and inconsistency up front, not having Emery added an even bigger issue to the Tigers running game where they totaled just 49 yards as a team.

The one dimensional offensive approach of the Tigers was an issue from start to finish as they relied on quarterback Max Johnson to provide much of the offensive load, totaling 46 passing attempts.

For the Tigers rushing attack, starting back Tyrion Davis-Price totaled 31 yards on 13 carries while Josh Williams totaled one carry for just two yards.

“First of all, we've got to be more diverse,” Orgeron said. “We have to have multiple runs with multiple sets, which we didn't do tonight. We've got to get that fixed. It's going to get fixed immediately.”

As the offensive line continues to gain chemistry, this rushing attack will continue to gain success. With most of the offensive line battling injuries throughout the Tigers 2021 fall camp, their lack of continuity was a focal point in Saturday’s loss.

"We didn't perform like we're supposed to at LSU,” Orgeron said. “Physicality at the point of attack, run the football better, stop the run, eliminate the explosive plays.”

The Tigers looked to exploit the Bruins by designing runs down the middle of their defensive line early, but with no success, Jake Peetz and the coaching staff virtually abandoned the running game as a whole.

"We gotta look at the techniques we're doing, look at the personnel,” Orgeron said. “Again, I think for us in the run game we need more of a variety of runs, get our athletes in space a little bit more.”

The mistakes the Tigers made in their season opening loss are fixable. As the offensive line gets their legs underneath them as a unit, this offense will be able to expand their horizons and provide the running backs holes to run through.

With the return of Emery coming and a veteran offensive line who knows how to overcome adversity, the future seems hopeful for the rushing attack of the Tigers. A backfield of both Davis-Price and Emery gives LSU a more versatile game plan to keep defenses on their toes every play.