Which Great LSU Team Does the 2026 Roster Most Closely Resemble?

The 2026 LSU team looks like it could be one of a kind because of the way that it was built. Still, it resembles some of LSU's best teams.

That's a major compliment for Lane Kiffin's first team, as LSU football's deep culture and history has been built off four championships and some of the best players and teams in the sport's history.

This edition of the LSU Tigers might have difficulty living up to the 2019 squad and its accolades, but it could be on the same level as some of the other championship-winning teams. Les Miles' championship team in 2007 resembles what the 2026 squad is shaping up to be.

The 2007 LSU team was in the top 20 in the country in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Its 38.6 points per game was 11th in the FBS, and LSU’s opponents' points per game of 19.9 was 17th in the country.

These numbers are certainly achievable for the 2026 squad, and the points per game on offense might even be exceeded in the fast-paced offense.

Also, in 2007, LSU became the first team with two losses to win the national championship. That is not that hard to do now with the 12-team College Football Playoff.

A star quarterback and his capable backup

Matt Flynn walks off the field after beating Florida in 2007 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior Matt Flynn was the quarterback who led LSU to lift the crystal ball trophy after beating Ohio State in the national championship. That season, he completed 202 of his 359 passes for 2407 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged a few blades of grass over 200 yards per game that season.

But sophomore backup Ryan Perrilloux was supposed to be the next big thing in the Bayou. He was ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in his class and got plenty of reps in 2007, completing a quarter of the passes that Flynn did.

In 2026, LSU brought in Sam Leavitt and Husan Longstreet from the transfer portal. Leavitt will be the starter that could lead LSU back to the pinnacle, but Longstreet will shine if he gets a chance.

Leavitt dealt with a foot injury in 2025 that forced him into surgery. He is fully healthy entering the season, but LSU should be comfortable with its backup option if the move needs to be made. And if LSU performs as expected, Longstreet should get plenty of in-game reps once games are more or less decided.

A well-structured running attack

Jacob Hester runs the ball against South Carolina in 2007 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior Jacob Hester finished his LSU career with a national championship and Second Team All-SEC honors after rushing for 1103 yards. Hester was one of the biggest stars of the team, but the rest of the running back room pulled their weight as well.

Keiland Williams, Trindon Holliday and Charles Scott all rushed for at least 300 yards, while Richard Murphy and each quarterback also added about 200 yards each.

In 2026, LSU doesn’t have a clear No. 1 choice at running back, but it has a cavalry that can rush as well as the Tigers did in 2007. Sophomore Harlem Berry and Wisconsin Transfer redshirt sophomore Dilin Jones are going to be leading the charge.

Either one of those two have the ability to step up and rush for 1000 yards, especially in Kiffin’s offense that depends on big rushing performances to move downfield effectively.

As a power back, junior Caden Durham offers that skill as well as pass-catching out of the backfield. Transfers Stacy Gage and Rod Gainey Jr. have the build to also drag runners and help in short-yardage situations.

A stifling defense

Ali Highsmith forces a fumble in the 2008 BCS National Championship | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense was the hallmark of LSU teams during the 2000s and 2010s, and that tenacious identity returned in 2025 behind defensive coordinator Blake Baker. He is entering his third year in 2026 with a loaded defense.

The 2007 defense was anchored by its front seven, which featured Ali Highsmith, Glenn Dorsey, Kirston Pittman, and Darry Beckwith. LSU has potential for this with proven pieces like linebackers Whit Weeks and T.J. Dottery, as well as Princewill Umanmielen, Dominick McKinley and Jordan Ross on the line.

There is potential for LSU’s line to be even stronger, but it depends on how much the three-star freshmen—Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson—contribute early.

LSU’s defensive back group in 2026 is lining up to be even better than the one that won the BCS championship.

That team had 26 interceptions behind the likes of Craig Steltz, Danny McCray, Curtis Taylor, two-sport athlete Chad Jones, Jonathan Zenon and Tyson Jackson. It’s not easy to have that group beat, but 2026 LSU might have done it.

Boise State transfer safety Ty Benefield might be the best player on LSU’s team, and he headlines a packed safety room that also includes Dashawn Spears and Tamarcus Cooley.

Then with the cornerbacks, DJ Pickett returns for his sophomore year where he can cement himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the country for his junior year in 2027. PJ Woodland also slides nicely into that position group.

There is as much to like with this 2026 as there was back in 2007 on paper. The new age Tigers have a high bar to live up to, but can pass it quickly.