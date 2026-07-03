The Biggest Reason LSU Could Win the SEC This Season

The LSU Tigers roll into the 2026 season with a different feeling and buzz surrounding the program after what was a down year in 2025.

The Tigers have a new coaching staff with the headline-making hire of Lane Kiffin and a reshaped roster heading into the upcoming season. LSU heads into 2026 with a sense of renewed excitement that comes with renewed expectations for a program that looks to get back to the top of the college football world.

While being ultra-competitive in year one of a new regime is always a challenge, the Tigers will obviously look to and expect to be one of the top teams in the SEC. And the biggest reason why the Tigers could have a shot at winning the SEC is quite obvious, and it starts at the head of the program.

The Lane Kiffin Effect is Set to Takeover Baton Rouge

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on in the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers made the biggest and most talked-about hires of this year's coaching carousel when they hired Kiffin away from the Ole Miss Rebels during the final stretch of the 2025 regular season, and the Rebels were in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.

And while the move received a bunch of outside noise and criticism, the Tigers made a huge move in landing Kiffin after the job he did in building the Ole Miss program into a top program in the SEC, and although he didn't coach them there, the Rebels built by Kiffin reached a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Now Kiffin looks to do the same thing with the Tigers, which should give LSU fans plenty of optimism that LSU could return to the past glory it once achieved and regain its spot as one of the top teams in the SEC.

Kiffin is an expert in the transfer portal, and he showed off those skills to build the Tigers' roster for the 2026 season. The new LSU head coach landed some of the top players available in the transfer portal, including quarterback Sam Leavitt, left tackle Jordan Seaton, and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen.

Also coming with Kiffin from Oxford to Baton Rouge is his elite offense that has hurt some of the top defenses in the country over the years. In Kiffin's final season at Ole Miss, the Rebels' offense ranked No. 1 in total offense and passing offense, No. 3 in scoring offense, and No. 6 in rushing offense. Now that offensive scheme is set to hit the field at Tiger Stadium.

There will be plenty of challenges that Kiffin faces in his first season at LSU, from getting his squad to play as a team and understand his scheme to a difficult schedule from week one of the season.

However, Kiffin has proven he can turn around a program, and LSU should have a realistic shot at competing for an SEC title in year one with him in the driver's seat.

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