The Matchups That Could Decide LSU's Biggest Games

When LSU takes on its fellow SEC opponents, there are always future NFL stars on the field, many of whom are matched up with one another.

In the first year of a nine-game conference schedule, LSU has its hands full and its players need to live up to expectations when the lights are brightest. Lane Kiffin and his staff are going to put their athletes in the best position for success.

But some assignments LSU will face this year have plagued it in the past. LSU's stars are going to decide the biggest games, and they take center stage in these matchups.

LSU's rushing attack vs. Ole Miss' front 7

Harlem Berry runs the ball against Ole Miss in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU only rushed for 57 yards in its 24-19 loss to Ole Miss in 2025. The poor ground attack accounted heavily for LSU's fluttering offense, where it never looked comfortable against the Rebels.

In 2026, LSU returns Harlem Berry and Caden Durham who have seen how Ole Miss attacks the ground game with its front seven. The Tigers also added Dilin Jones from Wisconsin who looks to be in contention for the starting role.

If LSU can get its ground game moving, it should be able to walk over Ole Miss en route to a win.

Marcel Reed vs. Whit Weeks; Texas A&M

Marcel Reed celebrates against LSU in 2024 | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Marcel Reed ran all over LSU in the past two games between these new-age rivals. If LSU lets it happen again, the Tigers might as well write this game off as a loss.

Senior linebacker Whit Weeks is garnering the most attention out of LSU's defensive retentions from the previous season, and has seen Reed twice now. Weeks has to be at the forefront of the attacking force against Reed's mobility.

Weeks was dealing with injuries in 2025, but is back healthy and has to be able to chase down Reed when he breaks out of the pocket.

PJ Woodland vs. Noah Rogers, Lotzeir Brooks; Alabama

Isaiah Horton catches the ball over PJ Woodland in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of attention is being paid to LSU cornerback DJ Pickett and Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, but LSU's CB2 PJ Woodland is set up for a breakout year.

It's unclear who he will be lined up against when LSU hosts Alabama, due to Alabama receiver Noah Rogers being set to miss time with an injury. But Lotzeir Brooks is bound to be one of the best WR2s in the country and could easily lock up that role while Rogers is out.

If Woodland lets Brooks or Rogers break free and be the star that they are supposed to be, they could burn LSU and take the game.

Sam Leavitt vs. Arch Manning; Texas

Arch Manning runs the ball against Michigan in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU is set to host Texas a week after playing Alabama, and it could easily shape up to be one of the biggest games in the country as far as College Football Playoff implications go.

Two star quarterbacks will find themselves battling it out in Death Valley, fighting to help their draft stock and their team's record. Both stars could throw for 400 yards, or be shut down by each team's high-caliber secondary.

If one quarterback has a much better game than the other, their team is likely to take a win in November.

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