Who Will Replace LSU QB Sam Leavitt If He Can't Play Against Ole Miss?

LSU football will face its first big challenge this weeknd, walking into a Top-10 matchup on the road, against SEC rival Ole Miss.

It's one of the biggest games of the season in both the conference and the league, as Lane Kiffin returns to his former program for the first time, bringing a major added layer to the anticipated matchup.

With just a few days till kickoff, LSU's starting quarterback Sam Leavitt was reported to be doubtful from shoulder soreness for Saturday's game, adding even more stakes to the Week 3 game.

Now, LSU has a major decision to make, with little time to perfect the changes made for the next best option to lead the Tigers offense, if Leavitt will miss his first SEC matchup.

Who Is Next In Line?

Tigers Quarterback Landen Clark 11, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a major roster overhaul this offseason, Kiffin brought in more than 40 transfer portal players to fill out key position groups on both sides of the ball. Now, that transfer talent lies in the quarterback room.

As Leavitt headed to Baton Rouge from ASU, the Clemson season opener was the first debut of his Tiger career, giving his new fan base a first impression of his offensive abilities.

But he didn't take the spotlight all night long. Halfway through the third quarter is when backup quarterback Landen Clark stepped onto the field, making his own first impression on LSU fans as an Elon transfer.

During his debut against the Clemson Tigers, he put up 72 passing yards across five completions, one touchdown, and 23 rushing yards. Last week, Clark kept up the scoring production with a rushing touchdown and 37 passing yards across two completions.

Clark is one of two backup quarterbacks that LSU can look at, with USC transfer Husan Longstreet also being an option in the depth chart. Longstreet also stepped onto the field during the Clemson matchup for a drive, with a 33-yard completion to add to his first stats of the season.

After Clark's major offensive production over the past two weeks, it's clear the Tigers have a favored choice. Now, the transfer addition has the chance to play on one of the biggest stages of the season, taking on the offensive leader role against a coveted rival.

The Unclear Outcome

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Leavitt listed as "doubtful" Wednesday night, the option for Clark to step up to the plate is there, but not completely necessary.

There's still a major chance that Leavitt will play, with updated injury reports coming out on Thursday and Friday night, before the final injury report is released before Saturday's game.

And if Leavitt won't take on the starting role for the third game of the season, LSU has a trusted backup to look towards with confidence ahead of a major matchup.

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