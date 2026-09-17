LSU QB Sam Leavitt's Injury Status Takes Concerning Turn Before Ole Miss Game

The LSU Tigers are being hit with some major injury news before their highly-anticipated matchup in Oxford with the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt was listed as doubtful on the initial SEC injury report released Wednesday night. He is dealing with a sore shoulder on his throwing arm and has been limited in practice as a result, per reports from On3's Pete Nakos.

This is a surprising development that now puts Leavitt in danger of missing the biggest game of the regular season for the Tigers. The "doubtful" label typically doesn't bode well for a player's chances to suit up, but LSU fans will have to wait for further updates from Lane Kiffin ahead of gameday in order to get a better grasp of Leavitt's status.

In his first two games with LSU, Leavitt has gone 41 of 66 passing for 574 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 23 carries for 135 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Despite dealing with turnover issues, Leavitt has made up for it with dual-threat production.

Who is LSU's Backup QB?

LSU Tigers quarterback Landen Clark (11) scrambles against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's backup quarterback is Landen Clark, a transfer from Elon who is in his first season with the program.

He's appeared in both games so far this season, completing 7 of 10 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He's also added seven carries for 42 yards and another score on the ground.

During the 2025 season at Elon, Clark completed 155 of 277 passes for 2,321 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions along with 189 carries for 614 yards and 11 more scores.

Like Leavitt, he's got dual-threat ability but will have to prove he can handle the reins on a big stage if he indeed ends up starting against Ole Miss.

The Rest of LSU's Injury Report

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during warmups before the game against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Including Leavitt, here is what the entire LSU injury report looks like:

OUT



- WR Phillip Wright III



- LB Jaiden Braker



- RB Raycine Guillory Jr.

DOUBTFUL



- QB Sam Leavitt

QUESTIONABLE



- LB TJ Dottery



- LB Tylen Singleton

PROBABLE



- TE Trey'Dez Green



- LB Whit Weeks



- LB Davhon Keys



- OL Aliou Bah

The SEC will reveal updated availability reports on Thursday and Friday before a final report is released on Saturday ahead of the matchup between No. 7 LSU and No. 8 Ole Miss in Oxford.

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