What LSU’s Plan at Quarterback Might Be If Sam Leavitt Can’t Play at Ole Miss

The most anticipated early matchup of the 2026 college football season between LSU and Ole Miss may have been dealt a blow days before the game is scheduled to kick off.

On the first availability report of the season, a new requirement for in-conference SEC matchups this year, the Tigers listed starting quarterback Sam Levitt as doubtful to play. The dual-threat Arizona State transfer has been a boon for the LSU offense under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin, racking up 709 total yards and seven touchdowns (five rushing) through two games. His absence would especially be felt in Kiffin’s return to what’s sure to be a hostile Oxford, Miss. for a game that was anticipated to be a quarterback duel between Leavitt and Rebels star Trinidad Chambliss.

It’s important to note that Leavitt’s status is still up in the air and that the situation could change over the course of the week. That’s also in part because skepticism about the legitimacy of LSU’s injury reporting has already emerged. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday morning that none of the Ole Miss staff is convinced about LSU’s sincerity about Leavitt’s availability. That’s no small assumption either, considering the Tigers could be fined between $25,000 and $100,000 this season for inaccurate injury reporting.

The SEC’s official availability reporting policy states that a “doubtful” status signifies that a player is “unlikely to play/has a 25% chance to play.” Operating under the assumption that LSU, a program determined to push the envelope and the boundaries of what is allowed in college football, is being forthcoming, it seems reasonable to assume that Leavitt faces an uphill battle to be ready by 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

So what are Kiffin’s other options at the position and how might he approach game-planning without Leavitt? Let’s take a closer look.

LSU’s backup quarterback options

Based on the early-season depth chart and playing time in their two blowout wins to start the season, the Tigers have two primary options to turn to in place of Leavitt: Landen Clark and Husan Longstreet. Here’s what to know about both:

Landen Clark

A redshirt sophomore who played his high school ball in Virginia, Clark transferred to Baton Rouge from Elon, where he spent the past two seasons. He emerged as the starter for the Phoenix in 2025 and quickly made an impression, earning third-team freshman All-American and CAA Co-Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Clark is the presumptive successor to Leavitt, given that he relieved the Tigers starter in each of the first two games. He saw extended run in the 51–10 demolition of Clemson, entering late in the third quarter and going 5-of-7 for 72 yards and a touchdown, along with four carries for 23 yards across two drives behind center.

Landen Clark has seen significant playing time across LSU’s first two games, both of which were blowout victories. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clark employs the same sort of dual-threat nature that Kiffin has thrived in using as a weapon in recent seasons, from Matt Corral and Jaxson Dart to Chambliss and Leavitt. Accuracy is somewhat of a question mark (56% completion rate on just 277 pass attempts in 2025), but that can be game-planned around given LSU’s collection of skill talent at running back (Dilin Jones), receiver (Winston Watkins Jr. and Eugene Wilson III) and tight end (Trey’Dez Green).

Husan Longstreet

Should Clark not fit the bill for Kiffin, a highly touted recruit is also waiting in the wings. Longstreet, a former five-star out of California, spent his true freshman season behind Jayden Maiava at USC before opting to also make the move to LSU. There remains significant optimism about his long-term prospects, but frankly, we just haven’t seen enough reps from the redshirt freshman to know exactly what it will look like.

USC had it’s fair share of blowouts in 2025, which allowed Longstreet to see the field plenty in non-conference play. He was a perfect 9-for-9 for 69 yards and three total touchdowns against Missouri State, but only had six more attempts and three carries across the rest of the season. With Maiava poised for a potential Heisman Trophy campaign in 2026, Longstreet left and brought his dual-threat ability to develop under Kiffin.

Husan Longstreet is a highly touted recruit who transferred to join Kiffin at LSU after spending his true freshman season at USC. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Longstreet is dynamic and capable of making plays off schedule, with the sort of improvisational ability that also succeeds under Kiffin. Like Clark, he’s slighter of frame than Leavitt and potentially less able to withstand some of the significant hits the Tigers starter absorbed in two starts, but may be able to avoid would-be tacklers entirely with his athleticism.

Husan Longstreet, true freshman btw, making Caleb Williams plays 😮‍💨✌️ pic.twitter.com/JKhmPHIYCE — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) August 31, 2025

How much would losing Sam Leavitt affect LSU at Ole Miss?

It’s difficult enough to be going into a SEC rival’s stadium this early in the season, especially given the sheer hatred of Kififn and LSU that will be permeating throughout The Grove in the many, many hours on Saturday before kickoff. Losing a starting quarterback on top of all of that is certainly going to have an impact. But LSU is a program built to withstand exactly that with the way this roster is constructed.

Both of Kiffin’s backup options at quarterback were brought in to be capable of playing this season, and may have been expected to given Leavitt’s injury history. The aforementioned skill players can make plays so long as someone can get the ball in their hands. The offensive line, built around Colorado transfer Jordan Seaton, took some licks against Louisiana Tech, but was basically flawless against Clemson. That’s not even to mention the defense, which has allowed just three points before the fourth quarter this season and racked up 12 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss in two games.

Plus, there’s still time for Leavitt’s status to change. LSU will be required to release similar availability reports by 8 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday night, and fans on both sides will be awaiting each one with bated breath.

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